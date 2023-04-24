TV star Shannen Doherty is divorcing Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage

Shannen Doherty and husband Kurt Iswarienko are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star filed for the split from the celebrity photographer in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to online court records. The paperwork, obtained Friday by TMZ, said they separated in January, but the dissolution documents were not yet available Monday in the court’s online records portal.

The couple, whose glitzy nuptials were the subject of her WE TV reality series “Shannen Says,” wed in October 2011 and do not have any children together. Doherty is reportedly asking for spousal support but does not want any to be awarded to Iswarienko. TMZ said that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.

In a statement to the Associated Press and TMZ, Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, said that divorce is “the last thing Shannen wanted.”

“Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Sloane said, referring further inquiries to Iswarienko’s PictureKid agent Collier Grimm, saying that Grimm “is intimately involved.”

Sloane and Grimm were not immediately available for comment when reached Monday by The Times.

Doherty appeared to allude to the split Friday on Instagram with a post that bore the quote: “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.” And her fellow TV stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan, Roma Downey and Kristin Chenoweth wrote supportive notes in the post’s comments section.

The blunt-banged ’90s superstar, 52, was briefly married twice before: first, to Ashley Hamilton, the son of actor George Hamilton, from 1993 to 1994, then to poker player Rick Salomon, from 2002 to 2003; the second marriage was annulled. Iswarienko was previously married to Taryn Band, and their contentious split was finalized in 2009, according to Superior Court records.

Sources told TMZ on Friday that Doherty is “not well” healthwise, which has made the couple’s “acrimonious” split more difficult.

Doherty revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 in a lawsuit that she and Iswarienko filed against her former accountants and business managers. She accused them of mismanaging her money and causing the cancellation of her health insurance in 2014. The actor said her doctors believed that the cancer worsened during the period when her insurance lapsed.

In 2020, Doherty revealed that the cancer had advanced to Stage 4 and shared that she expected to be in treatment for the rest of her life.