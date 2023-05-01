Looking for fun this Cinco de Mayo weekend? Here are our top 10 picks

Cinco de Mayo at the Rose Bowl; “Desperado”; Lucha VaVoom; the Last Bandoleros.

Commemorate Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 with our roundup of 10 arts-related events this Cinco de Mayo weekend — some free, some family friendly, some adults-only, all fun.

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Cinco de Mayan’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, comics crack wise, aerialists soar and burlesque performers strut their scantily clad stuff in the annual Cinco de Mayo edition of this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older only. 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. May 4 and 5. $45-$65. luchavavoom.com

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

This free and family-friendly outing includes performances by youth ensembles Mariachi Garibaldi Juvenil de Jaime Cuellar and Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos. 2nd & PCH, 6400 E Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach. 5 p.m. May 5. Free. 2ndandpch.com

The Last Bandoleros

The pride of San Antonio, this Tex-Mex country-rock trio shares the stage with special guests for an evening of original songs and classic tunes in English and Spanish. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz at Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. May 5. $30, $40. theatreraymondkabbaz.com

Original Lowrider Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Veteran rockers Malo and R&B group Midnight Star are among myriad acts featured at this two-day indoor extravaganza that also includes mariachis, folklorico dancers, DJ sets and cars — lots and lots of cars. Noon to 8 p.m. May 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7. $35, $60. originallowrider.com

Cinco de Mayo at the Rose Bowl

This free and family-friendly community event includes live music and dance performances, vendor booths, a youth soccer tournament and a stair-climb challenge, plus screenings of the hit films “Coco,” “Selena” and “Encanto.” Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. Noon to 8:30 p.m., May 6. Free. Register at rosebowlstadium.com

Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival

This event has everything: live music and dance, DJ sets, food trucks, classic cars, vendor booths and mucho, mucho más. Oakwood Park, 767 California Ave., Venice. Parade: 10 a.m. May 6; festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com

Taco Madness 2023

Sample tacos crafted by some of the our fair city’s best taqueros, browse vendor booths and enjoy live music at the return in this annual foodie festival for ages 21 and over only. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. 5 p.m. May 6. $10-$70. lapca.org

Cinco de Mayo Fest at Pershing Square

L.A. Orquesta Nueva Revolucion, La Revancha, El Mariachi Cielito Lindo and DJ Hem are among the acts slated for this free community event for ages 21 and older only. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 6. Register at eventbrite.com

‘Viva Poesía!’

David A. Romero, Ceasar K. Avelar and Margaret Elysia Garcia are among the Latinx and Chicanx poets taking part in this celebration of poetry and the spoken word hosted by Cultura con Llantas. The Cheech (The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art at Riverside Art Museum), 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. 6 to 9 p.m. May 6. Free; RSVP at riversideartmuseum.org