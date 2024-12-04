8 Las Posadas events in Southern California to get you in the Holiday spirit

Rooted in the elaborate 20-day pre-Hispanic Mexica festival known as Panquetzaliztli, which celebrates the winter solstice rebirth of Aztec sun god Huitzilopochtli, Las Posadas commemorate Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe space for Mary to give birth to baby Jesus. Jesuit priests arriving in New Spain (Mexico) in 1523 to convert Indigenous people to Christianity appropriated these traditions and created the nine-day celebration (Dec. 16 to 24) we know today.

Las Posadas festivities are primarily held in the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America with participants reenacting Mary and Joseph’s journey. Dressed as angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph, actors and spectators carry candles and sing a version of “Canto para pedir posada” (“Carol to ask for shelter”) in a procession that concludes with festivities once the symbolic lodging is granted.

In Los Angeles, Olvera Street hosts the city’s longest running event with nightly processions, champurrado and pan dulce. Lincoln Heights’ Plaza de la Raza hosts a posada-themed fundraiser benefiting their invaluable community programming and the Pico Rivera Sports Arena takes part in festivities with a charreada and music festival. Below, we’ve compiled eight Las Posadas celebrations taking place this year in the region.

(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Olvera Street

Since 1930, Olvera Street has hosted Las Posadas with nine nightly processions leading up to Christmas Eve. Festivities kick off in the plaza with a piñata for children before a procession starts at Avila Adobe. Attendees will then walk through the historic marketplace and experience a reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter. Once a refuge for baby Jesus is found, a celebration ensues. Santa Ana-based band Rondalla del Sol perform their blend of bolero, ranchera, cumbia and tango, providing the sounds for the evening. Get there early for holiday shopping at one of the many Latino-owned shops and stalls.

When: Dec. 16 to 24, 6:30 p.m.

Where: La Placita Olvera , 5-11 Olvera St., Los Angeles, 90012

Admission: Free

(213) 485-6855

Sacred Heart Church

Lincoln Heights’ stunning gothic Sacred Heart Catholic Church is one of many parishes in L.A. celebrating Las Posadas with daily prayer at 6 p.m., from Dec. 16 until Dec. 23. Built in 1889, the church is one of the first parishes built in L.A. and is home to Northeast L.A.’s all-girls college prep Sacred Heart High School. Parishioners dressed as Mary and Joseph lead a procession stopping at potential refuges inside the church singing traditional songs to hesitant innkeepers. When lodging is granted, festivities ensue with prayers, scripture readings and a brief homily about Jesus’ birth. A communal feast and a star-shaped piñata symbolizing joy and the breaking of sins conclude their “Journey to Sacred Heart” posada event.

When: Dec. 16 to 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Sacred Heart Church , 2210 Sichel St., Los Angeles, 90031

Admission: Free

(PIERO F GIUNTI)

Plaza de la Raza

Support this historic multidisciplinary eastside arts center providing everything from folklorico and danza Azteca to mariachi and social justice theater at their end-of-year Posada Navideña fundraiser. Founded in 1970 by Mexican actor Margo Albert and union activist Frank Lopez, whose wife Ann Lopez sold her hand-knitted poncho for $36 to pay the initial nonprofit fee, Plaza de la Raza fosters emerging eastside artists. Sponsorship opportunities start at $1,000 and support scholarships, costumes and instruments. The festive posada includes food, drinks and entertainment benefiting affordable, culturally-relevant theater, dance, music and visual arts programming.

When: Dec. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Plaza de la Raza , 3540 N. Mission Road, Los Angeles, 90031

Admission: $30 and one unwrapped toy

(323) 223-2475

Pico Rivera Sports Arena

Since 1979, the events center has been a destination for traditional competitive rodeo-style equestrian events (charreadas) and musical entertainment in this largely Mexican American community. During the holidays, two family-friendly posada-themed events kick off the season. Picolandia , a live music and dancing event, also known as a coleadero baile, features cow-tipping charros (Mexican cowboys) and performances by five bandas, norteños and tamborazos. Free two-day music and food festival La Gran Posada features local vendors, face painting, games, a photo booth and mariachis, bandas, chinelos and DJs at this equestrian cultural hub.

When: Various times, Dec. 14 and 15

Where: Pico Rivera Sports Arena , 11003 Sports Arena Drive, Pico Rivera, 90601

Admission: Free entry with option to purchase a VIP table for $65.87

Fox Theater Pomona

Built in 1931 during the golden age of cinema to showcase Fox Film Corporation productions, Pomona’s Art Deco Fox Theater was restored in 2009. La Gran Posada brings the Christmas story to this vibrant and multipurpose entertainment hub with immersive theatrical and musical performances showcasing traditional Mexican songs, folklorico dancers and multiple mariachi bands. Support local Latino vendors at a holiday craft and food marketplace taking place after the audience is invited to play pastores and shepherds led by an angel asking for shelter.

Advertisement

When: Dec. 7, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Fox Theater Pomona , 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona, 91766

Admission: Free entry with options to purchase VIP packages up to about $500 that include dinner and entertainment

Museum of Latin American Art

The only museum in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latinx art, MOLAA celebrates Las Posadas with a tequila tasting. Sip on some of Mexico’s most versatile spirits, enjoy live music, eat food and a piñata workshop at this award-winning institution showcasing modern works. Proceeds benefit the purchase of costumes and instruments for the Conservatorio Cultural Mariachi y Folklore, an organization that preserves, promotes and teaches traditional Mexican mariachi music and folkloric dance.

When: Dec. 15, 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Latin American Art Store , 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, 90802

Admission: Free; $28.52 tequila tasting

PLACE LB

Volunteer-run community art space PLACE LB is culminating its Second Sundays workshop series with Posada Vibes, where teaching artists share their process. Make paper with Semillas Sustainability & Wellness , 80s-style plushies with sewing instructors from QTBIPOC-friendly pop-up Radical Sewist , coffee film processing with Long Beach Community Media Arts and mini ornaments with performance and installation artist Cindita’s Tiendita . Shop local at an indoor-outdoor vendor marketplace, take photos with AB Photobooth , enjoy free tamales, dessert, ponche and live music from the transgender lesbian cumbia band LXS Cochinxs . Be inspired by local artists, makers and community arts organizations at this print studio, zine hub and DIY art space for everyone.