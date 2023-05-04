Go, go, go, shawty! 50 Cent announces tour marking 20 years since ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’

50 Cent announced ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’ anniversary tour, which will commemorate 20 years since his major-label debut album dropped.

The “P.I.M.P.” rapper’s career is rollin’ 20 years deep.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is commemorating two decades of sippin’ bub’ in the club like it’s your birthday with his Final Lap Tour 2023, marking the 20th anniversary of his major-label debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which The Times wrote was “the biggest sales sensation of the year,” selling 872,000 copies in just four days.

The album, which Interscope Records dropped Feb. 6, 2003, was a joint venture between Eminem’s Shady Records and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records. It included radio and club hits “Wanksta,” “P.I.M.P.” and “In Da Club.”

Music 50 Cent catapults to the top The rapper 50 Cent became notorious in the music industry with an underground hit about robbing big-name stars of their jewelry.

Advertisement

“It’s exciting to reach the 20-year mark in anything when hip-hop is a youth culture, out with the old, in with the new,” the rapper told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “So it means more that you’re able to stick around and be able to sustain relevance.”

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open all the North American dates. The tour kicks off this July and includes stops in the U.S., Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Entertainment & Arts 50 Cent helps twin brothers who brought down El Chapo tell their story In “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord,” rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and journalist Charlie Webster help guide listeners through a conversation that they have with twin brothers Pedro (Peter) and Margarito (Jay) Flores, drug dealers and federal informants whose cooperation led to the indictment of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and many others.

Tickets will be available to participants through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program beginning May 10. Concertgoers can register now through May 7.

Tickets will officially go on sale May 12.

50 Cent tour dates:

July 21: Salt Lake City — Maverik Center

July 23: Denver — Ball Arena

July 25: St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27: Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center

July 28: Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

July 29: Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center

July 31: Toronto — Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2: Montreal — Bell Centre

Aug. 3: Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center

Aug. 5: Darien Center, N.Y. — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6: Cleveland — Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8: Bristow, Va. — Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Aug. 11: Hartford, Conn. — Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 12: Camden, N.J. — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13: Virginia Beach, Va. — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16: Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17: Atlanta — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19: Tampa, Fla. — MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20: West Palm Beach, Fla. — iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22: Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24: Houston — Toyota Center

Aug. 25: Dallas — Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27: Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 29: Phoenix — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31: Chula Vista — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2: Mountain View — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4: Sacramento — Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6: Ridgefield, Wash. — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7: Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena

Sept. 10: Calgary, Canada — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11: Edmonton, Canada — Rogers Place

Sept. 13: Winnipeg, Canada — Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15: St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16: Chicago — United Center

Sept. 17: Detroit — Pine Knob Music Theatre