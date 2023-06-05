Billionaire ‘Bling Empire’ heiress Anna Shay dies. She was 62

“Bling Empire” star Anna Shay has died unexpectedly after suffering a stroke on Monday. She was 62.

A Netflix representative confirmed Shay’s death with The Times.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family told The Times in a statement.

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay appeared on Netflix’s “Bling Empire” when the reality series premiered in 2021. A billionaire heiress whose parents accumulated their riches in the arms and defense technology trade, Shay was the wealthiest of the cast members. Known for her sharp one-liners, she was a fan favorite, with “Best Burn” reels dedicated to her savage wit.

According to Marie Claire, Shay was married and divorced four times, but Shay, not one to kiss and tell, never revealed the identities of her four elusive husbands.

She is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp, who also briefly appeared on “Bling Empire” and was featured on BuzzFeed News in 2015 for his extensive collection of bongs and glass pipes valued at half a million dollars (at the time of publication) and stored in his mother’s basement.

Shay told People in 2021 that she wasn’t expecting “Bling Empire” to garner so much attention. “Did I expect the show to be successful? No. I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera. I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening,” she said. “I was just being me.”