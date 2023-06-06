Eva Mendes is revealing some of her beauty secrets on the Gram: ‘Shaving my face!’

Eva Mendes is loud and proud about one of her beauty secrets: shaving her face.

“The Place Beyond the Pines” actor posted a video to Instagram on Monday, letting fans catch a glimpse of her beauty routine.

“Loving my day at the [Beauty Villa Vergara medical spa] ... Heaven!” Mendes captioned the video in which she gets a variety of pampered cosmetic treatments from a spa bed.

Advertisement

“Once I arrived, I talked to the talented [Dr. Mariana Vergara] about my current needs. We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed [Priscilla Legaspi] pedicure.”

Fans commenting on the video seemed to zero in on the dermaplaning, asking Mendes a variety of questions.

“I’ve always been afraid of shaving my sideline hairs, how long does it usually last and does it come out thicker? I love everything you post, so sincerely asking for your take on your routine,” one user replied.

Another asked, “I’m so curious about the dermaplaning. Did you like it? Did you even notice a difference?”

One user praised Mendez for her candor, saying, “I need this madly. It’s good to know you shave your face. I being meaning to do it too but still afraid of more thicker hairs coming out. And if I do it I can’t stop any more. But I’m glad your so real and transparent.”

After all the buzz over the original post, Mendes followed up on Tuesday, addressing the procedure.

“Shaving my face!” Mendes wrote. “I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

Cosmopolitan described dermaplaning as a magical cosmetic procedure in which “a dermatologist or aesthetician gently exfoliates your face with a scalpel. Sounds intense, but it’s actually painless, quick, and effective at removing dead skin cells and peach fuzz to leave your skin looking brighter and softer.”

“Dermaplaning is like a turbo-charged exfoliator,” dermatologist Mona Gohara told Cosmopolitan, adding that the procedure is not exactly the same as simply shaving your face, and recommends not trying this one at home. “Sharp blades and DIYs shouldn’t go together.”