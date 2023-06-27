Julian Sands’ remains found in Mt. Baldy area, San Bernardino officials confirm

Actor Julian Sands, pictured a decade ago, disappeared more than five months ago while hiking.

The search for actor Julian Sands, who has been missing for more than five months, has ended.

Human remains found in the Mt. Baldy wilderness Saturday have been identified as the body of Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. The manner of his death is still under investigation as officials conduct further testing.

The “Room With a View” and “Warlock” star and North Hollywood resident was 65. He had been missing since Jan. 13.

Hikers discovered the body Saturday morning and notified authorities, according to a Saturday news statement.

After multiple weather-related delays, the sheriff’s department resumed its search last week for Sands, who was an avid hiker and mountaineer. The body was transported from the wilderness to the county coroner’s office for formal identification.

Amid search efforts, the British actor’s family said it was “very grateful” for crews who have worked to find the actor.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.