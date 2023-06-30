‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brendan Hunt and actor Shannon Nelson share engagement: ‘It feels right’

Congratulations are in order for the “Ted Lasso” family as star Brendan Hunt and actor Shannon Nelson reveal they’re heading down the aisle.

Hunt, known for playing the quiet Coach Beard on the popular Apple series, shared the engagement news Thursday on Instagram. He posted a blurry picture of Nelson smiling with a ring on her finger.

“The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying ‘yes,’” he captioned the photo.

Nelson, who appeared in one episode of “Ted Lasso,” shared the same photo to her Instagram feed, but with a more sincere caption reflecting on her relationship with Hunt and their 2-year-old son, Sean Theodore.

“We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family,” Nelson captioned her post, which also featured a selfie with Hunt. “Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️”

Hunt and Nelson may be the ones exchanging vows in the near future, but fellow “Ted Lasso” stars are also feeling the love.

“What the!! Amaaaazing! Congratulations!!! (bursts into tears and runs off). ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote actor Jeremy Swift, who plays AFC Richmond communications expert Higgins.

Phil Dunster, who portrays soccer star Jamie Tartt, commented, “YAHTZEEEEEE.”

Additional members of the “Ted Lasso” family, including actor Moe Jeudy-Lamour and makeup artist Nicky Austin, also shared congratulatory messages in the comments.

“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt photographed at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. (David Billet / For The Times)

Hunt and Nelson’s engagement news comes a month after “Ted Lasso” concluded its third season. Earlier this month, Hunt spoke to The Times about Coach Beard and the prospects of a fourth “Ted Lasso” season.

“Everything’s on the table now, including nothing,” he said. “It’s been an all-in job for us for so long that we’re going to go away for a little bit and take a break, and then we’ll reconvene and figure out if something else is going to happen.”