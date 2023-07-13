Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed by L.A. County medical examiner

Cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has been determined.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died from complications of a small bowel obstruction, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s online database reported Thursday. She was 54.

The Times has reached out to the coroner’s office for more details.

Presley died Jan. 12 at West Hills Hospital after suffering a cardiac episode near Calabasas. Hours after she was hospitalized, her mother Priscilla Presley’s publicist announced the sad news.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the statement said. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Presley is survived by her mother; her oldest daughter, actor Riley Keough; and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Presley, born on Feb. 1, 1968, was the sole heir to her father’s Graceland. After Elvis died in 1977, she worked with her mother to turn the sprawling mansion into a lucrative tourist attraction.

Lisa Marie Presley, shown in 2012, was remembered in a public memorial at her father’s Graceland estate.

(Barry Brecheisen / Invision / Associated Press)

Presley’s cause of death was revealed weeks after Keough filed a petition to take over as the sole trustee of her mother’s estate.

In January, after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla contested her daughter’s will, challenging a 2016 amendment that replaced her and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees with eldest children Riley Keough, 33, and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Priscilla and and Keough reached a settlement in May.

The public memorial was well attended by Presley’s music peers, including Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose, who concluded the ceremony with a performance of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.”

Keough, Presley’s eldest daughter, shared a moving tribute with the help of her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said on his wife’s behalf. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart. We are you. You are us.”

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.