Kim Kardashian ‘kept me from bleeding out’: Shooting victim says Skims saved her life

A woman on TikTok has claimed that wearing Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear saved her when she was shot earlier this year.

Reality TV star, influencer, producer, businesswoman, mother of four and — military-grade body-armor manufacturer? Seems Kim Kardashian really can do it all.

Skims shapewear customer Angelina Wiley said in a recent video post that wearing Kardashian’s product kept her alive after she was shot earlier this year in Kansas City, Mo.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” she said in her May video on TikTok. “This New Year’s I was shot four times. The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.”

Wiley was one of two people shot in Kansas City‘s entertainment district while ringing in the new year, KCTV5 reported. While a police report described Wiley’s injuries as “non-life threatening,” she suffered a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis.

“I recommend [buying Skims],” she continued in the video. “I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean I should wear it everyday, it’s like body armor for women. Call it fate or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim. I’mma call it Kim for sure.”

In a follow-up video released over the weekend, the 22-year-old said the shapewear changed the path of the bullets and what they hit inside of her body, helping preserve “the important things.” She mentioned that the bullet in her stomach has yet to be removed because “it would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it in.”

“I was so sad because that was the first day I got to wear [the shapewear],” she said in the new video. “I bought it and it finally delivered to my house December 31. I was so excited to wear it ... I should’ve sized up, so keep in mind this m— was tight. I got shot at 1:40 and that m— got cut off.”

Wiley also noted that Skims gave her a full refund and a discount for future purchases.

Over the weekend, Kardashian shared Wiley’s video on her Instagram Stories with the caption “wowww” and the praying-hands emoji, per Forbes.

Wiley’s family set up a GoFundMe page for her to help deal with any wages she has lost over the last few months.

“I’m continuing physical therapy and working on my mental health with doctors. I’ve gone through ups and downs as I hopped, scooted, and rolled around everywhere when I couldn’t walk,” Wiley wrote in a July 7 update on her donation page. “I continue to have a lot of struggles with my hip ever since the fracture as well as many other pains. The bullet still in me causes random pains and honestly I struggle with severe ptsd ever since the shooting. It has made returning to work full time difficult.”