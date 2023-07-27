A crystal consultation with Spencer Pratt and other fun items up for auction to support WGA strike

Autographed swag and show props and memorabilia are up for auction to support the WGA strike.

Sold for $8,200: Have a character in the next Michael Connelly novel named after you!

Being the namesake of a Connelly character is just one of 111 offbeat items up for auction as part of the “ WGArage Sale ,” which started Thursday and ends Aug. 6. All proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides financial support to entertainment industry workers amid financial hardship posed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Anyone can bid, offer their own items or donate directly to the fund in support of the guild members currently on strike. The 100-plus rare auction items range from autographed swag to show props and memorabilia.

Here are the standout items:

Strike sign with original art from Matt Groening

The only other sold item thus far, an original piece of strike-themed art sketched by “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, went for over a grand. In the sketch, Bart Simpson says, “Steamed hams? More like steamed writers!” The art is also signed “Your pal, Matt Groening.”

Stewie and Brian strike sign with original art by Seth MacFarlane

Joining the strike-art category is a signed Seth MacFarlane original featuring “Family Guy” partners-in-crime Stewie and Brian striking a “pro-WGA pose.” The current top bid for the artwork is $3,000.

Crystal consultation with Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt is a Renaissance man. A reality TV personality, self-proclaimed Swiftie and owner of Pratt Daddy Crystals , Pratt first expressed his appreciation for crystal healing when he returned to television in 2019 with “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Now, he’s offering the winning bidder a crystal consultation, after which he will send them the perfect gem based on the reading. The top bid is currently $250.

Colin Robinson’s “What We Do in the Shadows” notebook

A novelty notebook used by Mark Proksch’s character Colin Robinson to record the ins and outs of life as an energy vampire in the FX mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows” is up for $300. The signed and personalized composition book contains wise reflections, including, “It bothers people to watch a barefoot man go into the bathroom during a quick flight to Buffalo.”

Connor Roy for President hat

Going for $300 and quickly rising in value is a never-worn “Connor Roy for President” hat, originally a Season 4 crew gift now destined to be sported by a die-hard “Conhead.” The hat is among several apparel up for bid, from a Veronica Mars Neptune High varsity jacket to a custom-embroidered WGA baseball hat by comedian Joe Mande.

“This Is Us” private Z oom watch party

Fans of the family drama “This Is Us,” which concluded in May of last year, have the chance to watch their favorite episode of the show with cast members and show creator Dan Fogelman over Zoom. With exact cast members still undisclosed, this private watch party (one of many up for auction) is going for $2k.

“Seinfeld” finale autographed script

Donated by Andy Ackerman, who directed “Seinfeld” from 1994 to 1998, and signed by all series regulars, this script from the 1998 series finale currently has a top bid of $2,250.

2001 People’s Choice Award for f avorite t elevision c omedy s eries

Donated by Greg Malins, who served as the executive producer for “Friends” from 1998 to 2001, this trophy was awarded to the beloved sitcom in 2001. The authenticity of the trophy is evident in a sizable chip in the glass, explained in a note in the listing: “This trophy is missing a chunk which is the result of an after-party collision Greg had with someone who may or may not have been Allison [Janney].” The starting bid is $2,000.

Nick Offerman’s American Ham s igned t our g uitar

Built with an Adirondack spruce front body and quilted maple sides, back and neck, Nick Offerman’s custom-built acoustic/electric guitar, which he played — sometimes shirtless, the listing notes — on his American Ham tour, is currently going for just over $1,000. Offerman is also offering assorted wood items from the Offerman Woodshop and copies of his books in a separate listing.

“This auction, it’s giving,” the guitar listing reads.

“Night Court” tickets and set visit

Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in “The Big Bang Theory” and now stars in the revival of the 1980s series “Night Court,” is offering the highest bidder front-row tickets to a live taping of the show along with a set tour and meet-and-greet with Rauch herself. The top bid is currently $1,510.

Enigma m achine p rop from “Bones ”

This prop, a replica of a cipher device used by Nazi Germany during World War II, was created by “Bones” propmaster Ian Scheibel and used in an episode of the popular crime procedural written by John Collier, who donated the piece.

“It’s incredibly cool, absolutely no one else I know has one, and it pretty much defined the term conversation piece. I’ve gotten enormous pleasure from owning it, and now I’m thrilled to donate it to such a worthwhile cause,” Collier wrote about the prop, which is currently going for $1,510.

Bottle of rosé with Helen Fielding, creator of “Bridget Jones”

Helen Fielding, who wrote the “Bridget Jones” novels and co-wrote the fan-favorite film series based on them, is offering to share rosé with the highest bidder at Shutters on the Beach, a luxury hotel in Santa Monica. The top bid is $530.

Kristin Chenoweth s ings “Happy Birthday ” to you

For “Wicked” fans and music enthusiasts alike, Kristin Chenoweth is offering to sing (and record) a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to a person of the highest bidder’s choosing — a Cameo-inspired listing that is currently going for $350.