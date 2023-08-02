Treat Williams’ cause of death determined; driver charged in fatal motorcycle accident

Treat Williams died of “severe trauma and blood loss,” the New York medical examiner’s office determined nearly two months after the “Everwood” star was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

Officials also confirmed Tuesday that Ryan Koss of Dorset, Vt., has been charged with “grossly negligent operation with death” after he allegedly steered his car “into the path of ... Williams’ motorcycle,” the Vermont State Police said in a news release.

Having suffered “critical injuries in the crash,” Williams was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York, the news release stated. He was 71.

Koss, 35, was detained on Tuesday evening at the Shaftsbury Barracks police station, where he was processed on the charge and released, according to the Vermont State Police.

In June, Williams’ longtime agent, Barry McPherson, told The Times that the actor was riding his motorcycle when a car crossed in front of him, causing him to crash into the vehicle.

“They couldn’t save him,” McPherson said at the time. “And it’s just such a terrible thing, an unnecessary thing.”

Koss was attempting to turn left into a parking lot when he allegedly drove in front of Williams, who was thrown from his motorcycle in the collision, officials said in June. Koss sustained minor injuries in the accident and was not transported to a hospital at the time.

Koss’ arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 25 in the criminal division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.