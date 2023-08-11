Oprah Winfrey donates supplies to Maui residents affected by ‘overwhelming’ wildfires

Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, said the wildfires spreading across the island are “a little overwhelming.”

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is offering a helping hand to Maui residents who have been impacted by the deadly wildfires. And she’s not alone among celebrities expressing their concerns.

The billionaire talk show host, who is a part-time resident of the island, delivered a variety of supplies Thursday at a shelter in Wailuku, two days after the fire hit the historic town of Lahaina.

“It’s a little overwhelming ... but I’m really so pleased to have so many people ... supporting and, you know, people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can,” she told the BBC.

An Instagram video shared by non-profit organization Kāko’o Haleakalā showed the OWN personality, dressed in sweats and wearing a hat and dark glasses, carrying pillows and giving one to a resident lying on a cot. The account thanked Winfrey “for following through” by also delivering cots and toiletries.

“She even spent some time with the people here. It was very much appreciated,” the caption said.

Winfrey also told the BBC she “went shopping” at Walmart and Costco to get her supplies, which also included shampoo, diapers, sheets and pillowcases. In recent years and months, the mogul’s properties in Montecito also faced a variety of natural disasters, including floods and fires.

As the fires broke out, Winfrey and her Hollywood peers spoke out to raise awareness and voice support for Maui residents. “Fast X” actor Jason Momoa recently shared a set of informational photos from environmental non-profit Āina Momona.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Momoa, who is a native of Hawaii, wrote. He also shared a link to resources.

Musician Mick Fleetwood mourned the wildfire destruction, writing Thursday on Instagram, “MAUI and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades.” The Fleetwood Mac rocker owned a waterfront restaurant and bar, Fleetwood’s, that was lost to the flames.

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI,” he continued. “We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month[s] and years to come.”

Actor Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan — who have a home in Kauai — also brought awareness to the wildfires. Keely shared a video of a beach sunset Thursday and encouraged followers to take action.

“My sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui & Hawai’i Counties, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires,” she wrote. “If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii / Maui Community Foundation to help those in need.”

As of Friday, at least 55 people had been killed in fast-spreading wildfires affecting parts of Maui. Hawaiian Gov. Josh Green warned the death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue.

President Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening that he had ordered “all available federal assets” to help Hawaii.