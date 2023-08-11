Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Oprah Winfrey donates supplies to Maui residents affected by ‘overwhelming’ wildfires

Oprah Winfrey smiles while wearing round glasses, a white blouse and her hair in a high ponytail.
Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, said the wildfires spreading across the island are “a little overwhelming.”
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is offering a helping hand to Maui residents who have been impacted by the deadly wildfires. And she’s not alone among celebrities expressing their concerns.

The billionaire talk show host, who is a part-time resident of the island, delivered a variety of supplies Thursday at a shelter in Wailuku, two days after the fire hit the historic town of Lahaina.

“It’s a little overwhelming ... but I’m really so pleased to have so many people ... supporting and, you know, people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can,” she told the BBC.

Advertisement
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

California

How to help Maui residents displaced by the devastating wildfires

Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 36 people, displaced thousands of residents and destroyed hundreds of structures, including homes, businesses and a school, prompting President Biden to declare a “major disaster.”

An Instagram video shared by non-profit organization Kāko’o Haleakalā showed the OWN personality, dressed in sweats and wearing a hat and dark glasses, carrying pillows and giving one to a resident lying on a cot. The account thanked Winfrey “for following through” by also delivering cots and toiletries.

“She even spent some time with the people here. It was very much appreciated,” the caption said.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

World & Nation

‘A scar on the face of Maui’: Lahaina is gutted; fatalities expected to multiply

Wind-whipped wildfires raced through the heart of the island of Maui, killing 53 people, forcing evacuations and gutting much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Winfrey also told the BBC she “went shopping” at Walmart and Costco to get her supplies, which also included shampoo, diapers, sheets and pillowcases. In recent years and months, the mogul’s properties in Montecito also faced a variety of natural disasters, including floods and fires.

As the fires broke out, Winfrey and her Hollywood peers spoke out to raise awareness and voice support for Maui residents. “Fast X” actor Jason Momoa recently shared a set of informational photos from environmental non-profit Āina Momona.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Momoa, who is a native of Hawaii, wrote. He also shared a link to resources.

Musician Mick Fleetwood mourned the wildfire destruction, writing Thursday on Instagram, “MAUI and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades.” The Fleetwood Mac rocker owned a waterfront restaurant and bar, Fleetwood’s, that was lost to the flames.

Advertisement

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI,” he continued. “We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month[s] and years to come.”

Actor Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan — who have a home in Kauai — also brought awareness to the wildfires. Keely shared a video of a beach sunset Thursday and encouraged followers to take action.

In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, burned-out cars sit after a wildfire raged through Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)

World & Nation

Death toll in Maui fires rises to 55: ‘We have not yet searched buildings’

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the fires are likely the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades.

“My sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui & Hawai’i Counties, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires,” she wrote. “If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii / Maui Community Foundation to help those in need.”

As of Friday, at least 55 people had been killed in fast-spreading wildfires affecting parts of Maui. Hawaiian Gov. Josh Green warned the death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue.

President Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening that he had ordered “all available federal assets” to help Hawaii.

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationFires
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement