Sam Asghari calls life with his new wife Britney Spears a ‘fairy tale’

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari talked Wednesday about his new life in the spotlight and the joys of his relationship in his first televised interview since his June 9 wedding.

"[Britney’s] amazing, she’s doing great. She’s my wife. It hasn’t hit me yet, the husband thing hasn’t hit me yet,” Asghari said when asked by “Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve what it was like to finally marry Spears. “It’s just surreal, man, it’s been a minute, it was way overdue for us. We imagined it being a fairytale and it was.”

But marriage, just more than half a year removed from the lifting of Spears’ conservatorship, isn’t the only big endeavor Asghari has taken on recently.

The model-turned-actor has a role as a SWAT officer in the upcoming action film “Hot Seat,” which stars Mel Gibson, Kevin Dillon and Shannen Doherty.

Asghari didn’t shy away from lauding Gibson, his Oscar-winning and controversial co-star.

“Me and Mel Gisbon going back and forth, and I called him a few bad words here and there,” Asghari said of his character in the film. “It was definitely something that I apologized for. I was like ‘I’m sorry I had to do this [to] someone that I admire.’”

Asghari credited his relationship with Spears as being a catalyst for his increased success, while still acknowledging his own determination.

“I didn’t really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with. So I’m always appreciative of that,” Asghari said of his newfound fame. “But let’s not take away from the fact that I’ve been working hard and I was already acting.”

In 2021, Asghari appeared in several episodes of the Showtime comedy “Black Monday” and had a guest appearance on HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

“Working with Jean Smart — I’m flattered to work with such amazing talents that have been around the craft for such a long time. She was so professional. We had a great time,” Asghari said of his “Hacks” co-star in an interview with Variety last year.

Asghari said he has drawn inspiration and received advice from the perpetually famous Spears on adjusting to his sudden position in the public eye.

“Just being in a relationship with someone who has done so much, so many great things and at such a young age, kind of gives me the understanding and teaches so much for the little things that I’m going to achieve, or the big things, God knows what, it’s up to me,” Asghari said of his superstar partner. “She kind of says, ‘Go, go get it!’”

And while acting success and stardom would be great, Asghari says that what he wants most is to be a source of inspiration for his wife and loved ones.

“I want to be able to make my children or my future children happy and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad, I want to be like my dad,’” Asghari said. “At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career, but more importantly I want people to look up to me, my loved ones, my children, my wife, things like that.”