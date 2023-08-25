TikToker Alix Earle has the receipts to prove she did not get a nose job

TikToker Alix Earle says she has evidence that she didn’t get a nose job.

TikTok star Alix Earle wants everyone to know that, yes, that is her real nose.

The 22-year-old internet celebrity, who has more than 5 million followers on the video-sharing platform, has addressed the online conjecture about her looks.

In a recent TikTok video, Earle explained, “I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep.”

“Look at my nose,” she said as she showed a younger picture of herself. “Like, granted, I didn’t know how to use nose contour at the time. But it’s crazy how much your nose grows into your face.”

Earle went on to say that some of her former partners refused to believe that she hadn’t had work done on her nose.

“I’ve literally had boyfriends before and I’ve shown them young photos of me, like, going through puberty,” she continued. “And they’re like, ‘I literally don’t believe you.’ They ask my parents like, ‘Did she have a nose job?’”

Responding to someone in the comments section of the video, Earle offered up a theory: “Lip filler changed my face [so much] too.”

Another person offered up a debunked theory that a certain acne medication can lead to the reduction of nose size, writing, “No my nose shrunk [because] of accutane!!”

Earle stated in a video earlier this month that she has greatly benefited from using the popular and potent skin medicine.

“I have been on Accutane three times now,” she said in the Aug. 3 video. “I tried every prescription, every skincare product and the only thing I could get to clear my skin was Accutane.”

One reason to believe Earle when she says she hasn’t done anything to her nose? She’s been pretty open about her previous procedures.

In a Jan. 5 TikTok video, the Forbes 30 under 30 vlogger spoke about her decision to get breast augmentation.

“So I got my breast augmentation one year ago today and I always get a lot of questions on it, so I’m gonna walk you through everything,” the recent University of Miami graduate shared. “I always knew this was something I was interested in because I would be little and looking up growth supplements for your boobs.

“From the start, I decided that I was going to be open with this, especially on social media,” she said. “If you’re paying to get something done, wouldn’t you want people to notice? Like, if I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I’d be pissed.”

Later in the video, Earle added: “This is also not me convincing anyone to get a boob job. You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don’t care about what other people think.”

Earle isn’t the only celebrity who dismissed plastic surgery rumors this week.

Charlize Theron weighed in on speculation that she went under the knife and how she naturally embraces age, despite what critics think. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told Allure.

“People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B—, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery,’” she said. “This is just what happens.”

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star also told the magazine she takes issue with the differences men and women face when it comes to growing older. According to Theron, “Women want to age in a way that feels right to them.”

She added: “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.