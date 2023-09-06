Naomi Campbell makes the leap from model to designer at New York Fashion Week: ‘A dream come true’

Designers Victor Anate, left, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

You’ve heard of fashion model Naomi Campbell. Now introducing, fashion designer Naomi Campbell.

The veteran runway star, 53, marked a major milestone on Tuesday, debuting and modeling her own clothing collection, PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell Spring/Summer 2024, at New York Fashion Week. Campbell partnered with the British apparel brand to create dozens of designs, ranging from evening gowns and cocktail dresses to pantsuits and statement boots.

“After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side — as a designer!” Campell wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

“The process has been a dream come true, for me and the young designers that are featured: [Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson] ... Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality, changing the pace of fast fashion.”

Advertisement

During the show, Campbell strutted down the catwalk in a bedazzled, sheer, floor-length gown with a halter neckline and plunging back. The so-called black embellished mesh backless high neck maxi dress is listed for $125 on the PrettyLittleThing website.

The trailblazing English supermodel and actor collaborated with two rising figures in the fashion industry, Anate and Thompson, on the designs showcased this week in the Big Apple. Her PrettyLittleThing collection is said to be inspired by her looks from the 1990s.

“Like Naomi herself, you are the moment,” the PrettyLittleThing website reads. “Get ready to show off your supermodel side with this unreal range.”

Campbell debuted her collection less than two months after announcing the birth of her second child, a baby boy. She also has a 2-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Also generating buzz during opening day of New York Fashion Week was actor Julia Fox. She attended Campbell’s fashion show in a particularly bold ensemble consisting of thin, silver chains covering her chest and groin area, accessorized with a long, leather trench coat.

Other celebrities spotted during opening day of New York Fashion week include Diane Keaton, Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Tommy Dorfman, Leon Bridges, Kelly Rowland, Sadie Sink, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson and Winnie Harlow.