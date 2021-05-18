Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child: ‘A beautiful little blessing’

Naomi Campbell is sure to be a model mother.

The British supermodel welcomed her first child, a baby girl, Tuesday morning with a sweet Instagram photo and affectionate message expressing gratitude for “this gentle soul in my life.”

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell, 50, captioned the image of her hand holding a newborn baby’s feet. “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Several of Campbell’s entertainment industry peers congratulated the runway icon in the comments section of her post.

Among the overjoyed commenters were “Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, fashion designer Donatella Versace, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Zoë Saldaña, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, “Queen & Slim” actor Jodie Turner-Smith, Spanish singer Rosalía, “Batwoman” actor Javicia Leslie, “Game of Thrones” actor Gwendoline Christie, “Pose” actor Dominique Jackson, fashion designer Yoon Ambush and “L.A.'s Finest” actor Gabrielle Union, as well as fellow models Munroe Bergdorf, Mariacarla Boscono and Amber Le Bon.

“many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!!” Turner-Smith wrote. “What an incredible blessing!!!”

“Oh my God!!!!!” Jacobs commented. “Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Campbell’s baby news comes about a year after the actress and philanthropist appeared as a judge on the 2020 fashion competition series “Making the Cut,” hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The sophomore season of “Making the Cut” premieres July 16.

“I’m not being hard just to be hard,” Campbell told the Los Angeles Times of her judging style shortly after the series premiered.

“I just want them to get the best out of me,” she said. “And if I can see where I can steer them, then I would say it. Whether the camera is there or not.”