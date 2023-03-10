Julia Fox reportedly shocked by younger brother’s arrest on gun and drug charges

Julia Fox is reportedly shocked and heartbroken over her brother Christopher’s arrest in New York City’s Upper East Side on drug and weapons charges.

The actor-model’s younger sibling was arrested after a luxury co-op in the Yorkville neighborhood was raided by police on Wednesday, a number of news outlets reported Thursday. Christopher Fox, 30, was taken in by the NYPD and remains in custody pending a Monday court date, according to the New York Department of Corrections database. His bail is set at $450,000.

“The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” a spokesperson told the New York Post, which also reported on Julia Fox’s reaction. “Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors at Christopher Fox’s arraignment Thursday night also alleged he possessed silencers, large-capacity magazines made via 3-D printer, and other materials they deemed enough to assemble assault-style rifles, the New York Daily News reported. Additionally, crack and powder cocaine, heroin, oxycodone pills and amphetamines were found in his bedroom, prosecutors said. Fox placed hundreds of orders for items related to drug manufacturing since 2019, they said.

A second person was taken into custody Wednesday but not arrested, the New York Times reported. The Post reported the model’s father, Thomas Fox, had been arrested, but there was no record of any such arrest in the corrections database.

Julia Fox, 33, thinks her brother is “brilliant” but after a difficult childhood, which she shared, “he’s struggled to believe in himself enough to put his mind to use,” a source told the Post. She was completely shocked by the raid and arrest, sources close to the “Uncut Gems” actor told the outlet.

Representatives for Fox did not respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.

The model and actor was photographed over the weekend at Paris Fashion Week, which ran through Tuesday. On social media, she mentioned being at Milan Fashion Week, which happened the week prior. The New York Times said she grew up in the Yorkville neighborhood and once lived at 200 E. 84th St., the address that was raided Wednesday morning.

She was still out of town at the time of the raid, the Post reported. She has no known connection to the alleged crimes, according to NYT. The raid was reportedly part of a larger ghost-gun investigation.

Fox broke out with her performance in the 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” then regained the spotlight in early 2022 when she briefly dated Kanye “Ye” West. Ye has since exchanged vows with Yeezy exec Bianca Censori, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.