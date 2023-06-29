Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Naomi Campbell surprises with birth of second child: ‘It’s never too late’

British supermodel Naomi Campbell.
British supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her second child Thursday on Instagram.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Naomi Campbell sure is good at keeping secrets.

The British supermodel surprised her social media followers Thursday when she announced on Instagram that she has welcomed a second child.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell captioned a photo showing her holding hands with the cradled newborn and her 2-year-old daughter. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. ... It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell did not disclose where or when her son was born.

A woman posing in a black dress

Entertainment & Arts

Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child: ‘A beautiful little blessing’

British supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, a baby girl, Tuesday morning with an Instagram photo and sweet message.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old’s post was flooded with positive messages from notable celebrities.

Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Zoe Saldaña wrote, “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

“And then there were TWO!” commented “Watch What Happens Live!” host Andy Cohen. “A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!”

Legendary fashion designers Marc Jacobs and Donatella Versace also shared their well-wishes with the runway icon.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Rihanna’s baby’s name revealed a year after his birth — and it has a backstory

Nearly one year after his birth, the name of Rihanna’s child with ASAP Rocky has been revealed. She is currently pregnant with a second child.

“Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!” wrote Jacobs. And Versace left a simple, yet emphatic message: “Congratulations Omi!!”

Several of Campbell’s runway peers also chimed in, with models Claudia Schiffer and Winnie Harlow commenting, “Congratulations!”

Supermodel and cosmetics businesswoman Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid wrote, “So happy for you! Welcome baby boy.”

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles third round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Naomi Osaka and Cordae announce gender of their first child

Naomi Osaka is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Cordae. The two confirmed the baby’s gender in an Instagram post Friday. Cordae is happy to be a #GirlDad.

“Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!” said American model Cindy Crawford.

Campbell welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in May 2021 with a sweet Instagram photo and affectionate message expressing gratitude for “this gentle soul in my life.”

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the image of her hand holding the newborn baby’s feet. “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Entertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement