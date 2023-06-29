Naomi Campbell surprises with birth of second child: ‘It’s never too late’

British supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her second child Thursday on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell sure is good at keeping secrets.

The British supermodel surprised her social media followers Thursday when she announced on Instagram that she has welcomed a second child.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell captioned a photo showing her holding hands with the cradled newborn and her 2-year-old daughter. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. ... It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell did not disclose where or when her son was born.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old’s post was flooded with positive messages from notable celebrities.

“Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Zoe Saldaña wrote, “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

“And then there were TWO!” commented “Watch What Happens Live!” host Andy Cohen. “A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!”

Legendary fashion designers Marc Jacobs and Donatella Versace also shared their well-wishes with the runway icon.

“Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!” wrote Jacobs. And Versace left a simple, yet emphatic message: “Congratulations Omi!!”

Several of Campbell’s runway peers also chimed in, with models Claudia Schiffer and Winnie Harlow commenting, “Congratulations!”

Supermodel and cosmetics businesswoman Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid wrote, “So happy for you! Welcome baby boy.”

“Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!” said American model Cindy Crawford.

Campbell welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in May 2021 with a sweet Instagram photo and affectionate message expressing gratitude for “this gentle soul in my life.”

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the image of her hand holding the newborn baby’s feet. “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.