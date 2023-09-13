Ariana Grande admits she got ‘a ton of lip filler’ and Botox: ‘I just felt like hiding’

Ariana Grande spoke about her perception of beauty and plastic surgery in a recent video for Vogue.

Ariana Grande says she’s in a new chapter of her beauty journey, years after getting work done on her face.

“For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not, since I stopped getting fillers and Botox,” she said in a makeup video for Vogue shared Tuesday.

The singer and “Wicked” star walked viewers through her skincare and makeup routines as she crafted a “pretty in pink cat-eye moment.” She used her 11-minute video to also talk about her views on beauty, aging and plastic surgery.

Grande said that when she was a teenager and a rising Nickelodeon star, she was “exposed to so many” discussions about her appearance. This led to her using “makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind.” She was putting her eyeliner on thick and adding “more and more” hair to her look.

Now 30, Grande said she doesn’t “love the intention of hiding behind” makeup. For the R.E.M. Beauty founder, makeup is now about “self-expression” and “accentuating what is here.”

After layering her lashes with mascara, Grande asked, “Isn’t the secret that we just wanna feel our best and feel loved?”

Grande moved onto the lip portion of her look and revealed that she “had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox.” The Grammy winner said she took a break from cosmetic procedures in 2018 because it felt “too much.”

Seemingly choking up, she added: “I just felt like hiding, you know?’

Getting more work done isn’t completely off the table, but Grande said she wants to age naturally and see “my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.” Aging can “be such a beautiful thing,” she added.

It’s not the first time this year that Grande has gotten candid with fans about her appearance. In a TikTok shared in April, the “God Is a Woman” singer addressed social media users’ concerns about her weight.

She told her fans that what they deemed “healthy” was the “unhealthiest version of my body.” Grande said she was on “a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life.” She also encouraged her followers to be kinder when they speak about a person’s body.

Grande concluded the video by reminding her fans of their beauty.

“Sending you guys a lot of love. And I think you’re beautiful,” she said. “No matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight. No matter how you like to do your makeup these days... I just think you’re beautiful.”