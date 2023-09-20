No, Julie and Todd Chrisley aren’t getting divorced, says their attorney: ‘Their bond is unbreakable’

A legal representative for imprisoned reality stars Julie and Todd Chrisley confirmed they are not headed for divorce.

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are both serving years-long prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud, are not headed for divorce — contrary to the rumors out there.

In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, attorney Jay Surgent said that “in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce,” shutting down speculation of separation that surfaced earlier this week. Instead, Surgent said the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars have stronger feelings for each other, despite carrying out their sentences in separate federal facilities.

“Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of bringing Todd and Julie together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve,” Surgent added. “Their bond is unbreakable.”

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Julie and Todd, also shut down divorce speculation earlier this week. In a since-expired Instagram story shared Monday, Savannah denied claims that Julie “hired counsel,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“If she did, it would have gone through me,” she reportedly said. “So that whole story is a lie. It’s just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it’s just absolutely insane.”

Surgent added that Julie often wishes she could check on her husband, who is “madly in love” with her. “Their love has in fact been forged in fire, and strength developed in these life trials,” he added.

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences in January. Todd reported to Florida’s Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie to Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

Todd was initially sentenced to 12 years, but his sentence was reduced by two years earlier this month. Julie’s prison time, initially seven years, was also reduced by 18 months.

In August, Surgent told The Times. that the reality stars were in the process of appealing their sentences and convictions.