Armie Hammer and Savannah Chrisley ‘connected and went out’ on a dinner date, reality star says

Armie Hammer and Savannah Chrisley went on a dinner date once, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star alleges.

The reality star, daughter of imprisoned real estate entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, spoke to “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall for the latest episode of podcast “The Viall Files,” released Wednesday. While discussing her recent high-profile legal cases and cancel culture, Chrisley said, “I know Armie Hammer, and that whole situation that went on.”

In January 2021, the “Social Network” star was at the center of disturbing allegations from multiple women. In March 2021, Los Angeles police launched an investigation into Hammer after a woman, identified as Effie, accused him of rape. Amid the allegations, Hammer was dropped from his representation and film, TV and Broadway projects.

Earlier this year, the the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced it would not press charges against the actor. “There is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” the D.A.’s office said in a May statement shared with The Times.

Chrisley, who has defended her parents amid their tax fraud case and subsequent imprisonment, continued speaking about Hammer’s case. Chrisley, 26, admitted that the actor did say some “freaky s—,” and Viall then asked how she knew Hammer, 37.

“He and I connected and went out to dinner one time but that was the extent of it,” she said with a laugh, playing coy about who made the first move. “I don’t know, maybe it was [me]. Maybe it wasn’t.”

After speaking with Viall about the “House of Hammer” documentary, Chrisley said, “The whole thing is just weird.”

Earlier in the podcast, Chrisley discussed her father’s experience with the legal system, giving Viall a glimpse into his life at a federal facility in Pensacola, Fla. She said her father is in the same facility as William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Todd Chrisley has made friends in his facility and is “like the president of the place,” Savannah said. In May, Savannah said that her mother, Julie Chrisley, is having a more difficult time carrying out her sentence in Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

Savannah also said that her parents’ prison sentences have been reduced. When they reported to their respective facilities in January, Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie seven years. They both have 16 months’ probation.

Last week Todd’s sentence was reduced by two years, and Julie’s by 18 months, Savannah said. She also reiterated her family’s intentions to appeal their sentences and convictions.

“There’s a bunch of different avenues we’re pursuing,” she said.