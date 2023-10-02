Adam Devine and wife Chloe Bridges are expecting their first child: ‘Look we’re pregnant!’

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

Adam Devine has had a “Modern Family,” and now he’s having a family of his own.

The 39-year-old actor announced Monday that his wife, fellow actor Chloe Bridges, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!” Devine wrote in an Instagram post. “Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Bridges also shared an Instagram slideshow to premiere her baby bump.

“We have news!! 🤰🏻 can’t wait to get this lil family started,” wrote the 31-year-old actor, who has starred in “The Carrie Diaries” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Many of the pair’s co-stars and fellow creatives commented on the duo’s respective posts.

“The CUTEST lil family!!!💕💕❤️❤️💕💕🥰😍 i can’t wait!!!” wrote Devine’s “Workaholics” co-star Blake Anderson. “🥰🥰😍 I’m so happy! Love you guys! I’ll have a buzzball on ice for you 😉😜💕💕❤️.”

Anders Holm, who also starred in “Workaholics,” commented, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!! Congrats!!! So happy for you guys!!”

“Congratulations!!! So happy for you two❣️❣️,” wrote AnnaSophia Robb, who worked alongside Bridges on “The Carrie Diaries.”

“Pitch Perfect” star Brittany Snow quipped, “The funniest/ cutest kid EVER. 😍”

“How I Met Your Father” star Francia Raisa, former late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin and “Superstore” actor Nichole Sakura also congratulated the expecting couple.

Devine and Bridges first met in 2014 while working on the film “The Final Girls.”

“We met on a plane. We were shooting the same movie, but I didn’t know that because I’m an idiot who doesn’t read emails,” Devine said in a 2022 interview on “The Tonight Show.” “But Chloe is a smart person who reads emails, and she knew who I was. So she’s trying to chat me up, and meanwhile, I just think, ‘This babe is hitting on me!’ ... I get it, I’m charming. And then we land and I realize ... ‘Oh, you’re in the movie!’”

The couple hit it off and by 2019 they were engaged. They tied the knot in October 2021.