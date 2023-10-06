Gwyneth Paltrow says she and Dakota Johnson are ‘very good friends’: ‘I love her so much’

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted another Instagram Q&A in which she revealed that she thinks “tighty whities” are sexy, and Dakota Johnson is “adorable” and “wonderful.”

The Goop founder hops on the social media platform from time to time, offering to answer questions from fans — and this time one fan asked Paltrow what her relationship with Dakota Johnson is like. The “50 Shades of Grey” star is the partner of Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. “We’re actually very good friends,” Paltrow replied. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Paltrow’s been candid about her love for Johnson for years, though. In 2019 Paltrow and her hubby, Brad Falchuk, were photographed while hanging out on the beach with Martin and Johnson in the Hamptons. In 2020, the Oscar winner told Harper’s Bazaar that she and her ex-husband love each other and have a solid relationship because they have children together. Paltrow also said she hasn’t been shy about extending that love to her ex’s new partner, no matter how unconventional it may appear from the outside.

“I love her,” Paltrow told the outlet. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

Paltrow also fielded fan questions about a range of other things during Thursday’s Q&A: She admitted that “God yes” she’s tried Botox, both successfully and unsuccessfully.

When asked if she would move to another country because of her husband, she said, “I did that already once. Yes, moving for love, I think is good.”

She also shared her parenting advice: Mother knows best. “Trust your instincts if you have any questions about this food, that food, whatever, you know, anything. ... I really believe that you know the answer implicitly and just trust your instincts.”

The actor weighed in on having meaningful friendships as well, saying, “I have the best friends in the world. I really do make it a priority to nurture those friendships because they fill me up so much.

“I also think it’s something that I really get from my dad,” she continued. “My dad loved his friends and his relationships, his children, his wife, and showed me an example of putting real time in, with the most open, loving heart imaginable. So I got it from Bruce Paltrow. And I’m discerning about who I’m friends with but there are a lot of great people in the world — I’m friends with a lot of them.”