Will Smith has his ‘notifications off’ amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation revelation

Will Smith broke his social media silence nearly a week after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that they have been living separate lives since 2016.

Instead of the common statement or minutes-long selfie video explaining the drama, the “King Richard” star offered a cryptic TikTok video to curious fans over the weekend. In the short clip, Smith can be seen lying down inside a boat, unbothered as a barrage of text message notifications and ringtones plays.

“Fun fact about me. I can take a nap almost everywhere,” a voiceover says. Smith then “awakes” from his nap, all bundled up, and shakes his head at the notifications.

The video, also shared to his Instagram, concludes with Smith going topside and taking in the ocean views. “Notifications off :),” the Oscar-winning actor captioned his post, which received a “😂🤣” from Pinkett Smith in the comments.

Last week, Pinkett Smith revealed several bombshells about her relationship with Smith as she promoted her new memoir, “Worthy.” On Wednesday, the “Today” show broke the news that the actor and Smith had separated after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith told NBC host Hoda Kotb in an interview. “I think we were both just kinda stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Pinkett Smith, 52, and Smith, 55, married in December 1997 and have two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. Smith has a son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In a New York Times story published Saturday, Smith directly addressed Pinkett Smith’s memoir and its various claims. Smith said in an email to the publication that his ex-wife’s memoir “kind of woke him up” and that she is “more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he wrote, “a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Smith and Pinkett Smith have been separated for years, but are not legally divorced. In her interview with Kotb, the “Set It Off” star said she made a “promise” that she and her ex-husband “will work through whatever.”

In her memoir, Pinkett Smith recalls that infamous slap at the 94th Academy Awards, why she was “scared as hell” to marry Smith and her relationship with Tupac Shakur.

“Worthy” hits shelves Tuesday.