Will Smith dubs Jada Pinkett Smith marriage drama ‘a sloppy public experiment’ in love

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith married in 1997 and separated in 2016.

Move over, “entanglement,” a new term for a relationship has entered the chat.

Will Smith reportedly called his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love” as he helped promote her new memoir. A day after dropping her headline-making “Worthy,” Pinkett Smith discussed her book at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wednesday.

The actor was joined by Smith, their children and other family members, who were in town to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday.

Wednesday’s book talk was the first time that Pinkett Smith and the Oscar-winning “King Richard” star had publicly reunited since news broke earlier this month that they separated in 2016. According to the Baltimore Banner, Smith reflected on his turbulent marriage to Pinkett Smith for 13 minutes.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith told the “Set It Off” actor.

Reportedly “happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Will discussed his “brutiful” (beautiful and brutal) marriage and how his “dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices.” Smith, 55, and Pinkett Smith, 52, married in December 1997 and have two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.

Smith also shares son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” Smith said.

The “I Am Legend” actor delivered his candid speech even though he continues to play coy on social media about the state of his relationship. On Wednesday he trolled Instagram fans with a video captioned, “OFFICIAL STATEMENT.” In the clip, he begins to speak — until a sneeze, music and trippy images interrupt him.

Over the weekend he also shared a cryptic TikTok and Instagram video of himself lying down inside a boat, unbothered by a barrage of text message notifications and ringtones.

“Fun fact about me. I can take a nap almost everywhere,” a voice-over says. Smith then “awakes” from his nap, all bundled up, and shakes his head at the notifications.

Wednesday’s speech wasn’t the first time Smith expressed support for Pinkett Smith amid the rollout of her memoir. In a New York Times story published Saturday, Smith said the memoir allowed him to see her in a new light.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he wrote, “a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”