In ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Miles Morales is proudly Puerto Rican. Why is there a Cuban flag in his home?

By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Just days after releasing “Spider-Man 2” on PlayStation 5, Insomniac Games pledged to fix an oversight in Puerto Rican hero Miles Morales’ family home.

Over the weekend, “Spider Man-2” players noticed a Cuban flag on display in the Spanish Harlem home of Miles and his mother, Rio, who are both Puerto Rican. The misstep, which sticks out amid the game’s other efforts to celebrate Miles’ Puerto Rican heritage, left some players “bothered” on social media.

“In Spider-Man 2, you’ve replaced the Puerto Rican Flag with the Cuban [flag]. We would love for the Flag to be updated to accurately represent Puerto Rico,” X user @Sephiroth0017 addressed Sony and Insomniac on Sunday.

A man in a black shirt waves the flag of Puerto Rico, which is a single star in a blue triangle with red and white stripes
A man waves the flag of Puerto Rico during a 2019 demonstration.
(Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / Associated Press)
Entertainment & Arts

“I’m Puerto Rican myself so I love seeing all the representation in the game with miles, and as soon as I saw [the flag] in the mission I was so confused,” a Reddit user said in response to the viral misstep. “They definitely messed up lol.”

Unlike the Cuban flag, which has a single star in a red triangle and blue stripes, Puerto Rico’s flag shows a star in a blue triangle and red stripes. The proper flag is also featured in several of Miles’ spider-suit designs later in the game. “Spider-Man 2” also features Puerto Rican Nochebuena traditions and popular foods from the U.S. territory, according to IGN.

A crowd of soccer fans holding up the flag of Cuba, which a single star in a red triangle against blue and white stripes
Soccer fans wave Cuban flags during the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

After an outcry from fans on social media, Insomniac community and marketing director James Stevenson said on X that a “fix is coming.”

In “Spider-Man 2,” players swing through New York City as both Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) as they face off with villains Kraven the Hunter, Lizard and Venom.

Insomniac’s “Spider-Man 2” arrives three years after its “Miles Morales.” Times critic Todd Martens wrote that “‘Miles Morales’ is providing a space for us to think about what kind of community we want to build.”

The 2020 game also received acclaim for its inclusive cast of characters, including Miles’ friend and community organizer Hailey Cooper, who is deaf. She is portrayed by Natasha Ofili, who reprises the role in “Spider-Man 2.”

“The more we see characters like Hailey, the more we feel seen and alive,” Ofili, who is also deaf, wrote on X.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

