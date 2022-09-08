After the queen’s death, Twitter is suddenly a battlefield over Harry and Meghan

As Queen Elizabeth II’s health took a turn for the worse on Thursday, all eyes appeared to be fixed on Britain’s royal family, with many a side-eye glaring at the monarch’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The former senior royals have made headlines since stepping back from royal duties in January 2020 and have become a common scapegoat for many of the monarchy’s recent public-facing headaches. (More so than her son Prince Andrew’s sex crime-adjacent troubles.)

On Thursday, when Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old ruler had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” the whereabouts of those in the line of succession came to the front of mind. Shortly thereafter, the palace announced that the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch in British history died peacefully at her summer residence in Scotland, ending the second Elizabethan Age.

Now-King Charles III, 73, will probably have a formal coronation in the coming months.

The New York Times reported that Prince Harry — who is now fifth in line for the British throne behind his brother Prince William and William’s three children — made the trip to Balmoral. Meghan would stay back in England but still not attend Thursday’s WellChild Awards. William’s wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, remained in Windsor with their three children.

But allegations of a rift still enveloped British and American media. Since announcing their move away from the crown, other senior royals were “hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s decision. More royal scandals ensued, as well as the death of the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, last year. But headlines about the toll of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview remained, along with others about the couple struggling to find their footing abroad and how Harry was also reportedly hurt when the queen did not include a picture of his family in her 2019 Christmas speech.

Still, Harry sometimes tried to paint a prettier picture, appearing on the “Today” show in April to say that he and his grandmother “have a really special relationship. We talk about things she can’t talk about with anyone else.”

And despite royal intrigue, the Sussexes had reportedly remained close with the queen and even named their second child, daughter Lilibet, after her.

Speculation still ran rampant online this week, with observers casting blame on his wife, accusing the former “Suits” actor for the decline in the queen’s health and her death, coupled with scathing reviews about the duchess’ new Spotify podcast and how it has thrown even more shade at the firm.

Naturally, social media was abuzz with accusations and memes, but many also came to Meghan’s defense.

Here’s a look at some of the discourse:

Prince Harry should be ashamed to have put Queen Elizabeth II through the Meghan Markle saga in the last years of her life.



If I were Elizabeth, she would not be welcome at my homegoing service. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) September 8, 2022

If you’re flooding social media with how Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have led to Queen Elizabeth’s stress & poor health, but are not mentioning Prince Andrew, you’ve clearly bought into the British media hate campaign against them. — Anne Boleyn (“Brazen Hussy”) (@TudorChick1501) September 8, 2022

May God forgive Harry and Meghan for causing the Queen so much pain, for I never shall. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) September 8, 2022

How long before Meghan makes the Queen’s passing about her? Or even better, perceiving racism for Harry not becoming King? — False 10 (@dannydragani) September 8, 2022

If you’re tweeting blaming Harry and Meghan for the Queen’s ill health, let me remind you that a) she’s 96 years of age, and b) Prince Andrew. — Michelle Harris (@MichelleBHarris) September 8, 2022

Says a lot about this country that Meghan is being blamed for the Queens ill health rather than the fact that she is 96 years old. Her son, Andrew, is an accused pa*dophile (and the Queen paid off his accuser) but Meghan gets the blame. Honestly truly doesn’t sit right with me. — Hakuna🦋 (@HakunaTheFckNot) September 8, 2022

When Philip died, you talked about Meghan. When your country got a new prime minister, you talked about Meghan. When the Queen is dying, you talk about Meghan. And then you all say that MEGHAN is an attention-seeker? Get help, please — Katrina🇺🇦 (@Le__Katrina) September 8, 2022

It feels like an era is closing. London Bridge befalls; BBC News is black. The Queen is loved by millions & a source of comfort to many. Her long reign of service should be honoured, not overshadowed by Royal Family gossip or blaming Harry & Meghan. She’s 96. Let her be at peace. — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) September 8, 2022