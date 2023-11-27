Tiffany Haddish cracks old joke about police run-in hours after arrest on suspicion of DUI

Tiffany Haddish, photographed here at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles in August, recently joked on stage about her arrest in Beverly Hills on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tiffany Haddish has a knack for brushing off everything with a joke and her Friday arrest in Beverly Hills was the latest headline about her personal life that she laughed off.

The “Girls Trip” actor addressed her latest run-in with the law during a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach hours after being detained on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At one point in her set, Haddish was directly asked by an audience member about “what happened” during the incident, according to audio obtained by TMZ.

“I don’t know, you tell me. I don’t know,” responded the “Haunted Mansion” star.

She then quickly sniped: “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers because God believes in me.”

The 43-year-old comedian was arrested early Friday morning after authorities received a call around 5:45 a.m about a vehicle blocking the road on Beverly Drive near Dayton Way.

Beverly Hills police said they found Haddish inside the car and cited her on suspicion of driving under the influence. No injuries were reported and police said she is expected to appear in court in about 30 days.

According to media reports, Haddish had performed at the Laugh Factory in L.A. as part of a Thanksgiving event the day before the arrest.

In 2022, “The Afterparty” comic dismissed a similar incident with a nearly identical joke.

The Emmy and Grammy Award winner was arrested last January in Peachtree City, Ga., after police received a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. She made the quip about the arrest during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” she added.

Haddish, who had reportedly been filming a movie in the Atlanta area around the time of the 2022 incident, was detained and charged with driving under the influence. She posted a $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

Times staff writers Sarah Parvini and Nardine Saad contributed to this report.