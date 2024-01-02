No wedding bells for Bad Bunny in 2024

Bad Bunny is ringing in the new year with money and good vibes but is holding off on wedding bells.

The Puerto Rican trap star dropped a surprise music video on New Year’s Eve for “No Me Quiero Casar,” a track from his latest studio album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manaña.”

In the music video, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer is seen at a New Year’s Eve party dodging questions around marriage, girlfriends and potential children.

“I’m still a baby,” he tells a guest at the party. “That’s for the year 2032,” he tells another.

The singer’s responses become shorter and shorter until he snaps, silencing yet another guest questioning the rapper about his personal life.

Bad Bunny has publicly refused to clarify his relationship status, including his association with Kendall Jenner.

The video also features “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernandez proposing to his longtime girlfriend at the party. She turns Hernandez down, while onlooker Bad Bunny hides his secondhand embarrassment, cuing the singleton anthem.

True to the song’s lyrics, the video showcases Bad Bunny enjoying the luxuries of singlehood as he parties with friends.

The artist recently made headlines after his reported split from Jenner. Despite the breakup allegations, he was rumored to be spending New Year’s Eve with Jenner in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Whatever his relationship status might look like in 2024, the new video affirms that Bad Bunny is not looking to get married anytime soon.