Jonathan Majors’ trial is delayed a second time after his attorneys ask for more time

A man in a gray suit and dark tie, wearing sunglasses, walks among police.
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case on Aug. 3, 2023, in New York.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Prosecutors in New York were ready to present their case in a jury trial against Jonathan Majors on Wednesday after a monthlong delay.

However, the trial was postponed a second time, as Judge Rachel S. Pauly scheduled the next court date for Sept. 15, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Times. A firm trial date is expected to be scheduled during the later September hearing, the DA’s office said.

Majors, who faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, appeared virtually in New York criminal court on Wednesday. His attorneys said they found “deficiencies” in the prosecutor certificate of compliance, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Such a legal filing is intended to let the court and defense know that they have showed all material and information found during discovery in the case.

Jonathan Majors in a gray double breasted suit and sunglasses standing next to Meagan Good in a white dress and jacket

Entertainment & Arts

Jonathan Majors ‘remains unwavering’ as trial for domestic violence delayed to September

Jonathan Majors is due back in a New York court on Sept. 6 to begin the trial for his domestic violence case, which stems from a March incident.

Aug. 3, 2023

Majors’ attorneys Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman, who appeared in court, did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

In early August, it was the prosecution who had asked for more time as attorneys said they were still obtaining discovery for trial, dragging the case into September. At the Aug. 3 hearing, Majors had appeared with fellow actor and partner Meagan Good by his side.

At the time, Chaudhry, who has maintained Majors’ innocence, said in a statement that the actor has “had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.”

“Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal,” the statement continued.

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Jonathan Majors photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire at Park City, Utah on January 20, 2023. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

News Analysis: What Jonathan Majors’ dramatic rise and fall says about race and justice in Hollywood

The actor, who this week faces his first court date in a domestic dispute, may suffer more career damage than his Hollywood counterparts do. Is race a factor?

May 8, 2023

Majors was arrested in March after he dialed 911 following an alleged “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman outside of a Manhattan apartment. The accuser alleged that Majors, 33, struck her on the face with an open hand and cut her ear, and grabbed her hand. The woman also accused Majors of pushing her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward during the altercation.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, according to police.

After his arrest, Majors’ rising career seemed to take a nosedive. He reportedly has been dropped by his publicity and management firms and also dropped by several prospective film projects and advertisement campaigns. It remains unclear whether Marvel will recast his part as Kang the Conqueror, whom Majors played in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The studio was gearing up to make Kang the next supervillain of the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in July, Majors’ character had appeared in a trailer for Season 2 of Disney+ show “Loki.”

(L-R): Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Marvel Studios' LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

Television

‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer sees Jonathan Majors’ return and Ke Huy Quan’s debut

The ‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer features time travel, Jonathan Majors’ return and Ke Huy Quan’s debut. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson return.

July 31, 2023

In June, a report by Rolling Stone accused Majors of physically and emotionally abusing a different previous girlfriend, and emotionally abusing another former partner, around the time he was a student at Yale University’s drama school. The report also alleged he had behaved aggressively toward crew members on film sets as well as drama school classmates.

Majors’ attorney Dustin A. Pusch denied the allegations and said the Rolling Stone report, which relied on statements from more than 40 individuals who were close to or familiar with Majors, was based “entirely on hearsay” with “seriously flawed” sourcing.

“Rolling Stone embarked on a mission to dig up dirt on Jonathan Majors,” Pusch said in a statement, “in order to falsely paint him as a violent and abusive Black man, facts be damned.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

