Exclusive photos of Jeremy Renner, America Ferrera, and Tom Hiddleston at the People’s Choice Awards

A portrait of Tom Hiddleston.
Tom Hiddleston, nominee for male TV star of the year, in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio during the People’s Choice Awards.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Taylor ArthurPhoto Editor 
Photography by 
Jason Armond
The people have spoken: Taylor Swift, America Ferrera, Rachel Zegler and the movie “Barbie” are awarded top categories at this years People’s Choice Awards, held Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Scroll through to see moments from your favorite stars as they joined staff photographer Jason Armond in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio throughout the night.

A portrait of America Ferrera.
America Ferrera won movie performance of the year at the People’s Choice Awards.
A portrait of Chris Olsen.

Chris Olsen at the People’s Choice Awards.

Shameik Moore.

Shameik Moore at the People’s Choice Awards.

A portrait of Noa Kirel.
Noa Kirel in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio.
A portrait of Jeremy Renner.
Jeremy Renner during the People’s Choice Awards.
Megan Fox.
Megan Fox in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio.
Drake Milligan.

Drake Milligan during the People’s Choice Awards.

Mayan Lopez.

Mayan Lopez during the People’s Choice Awards.

Lainey Wilson.
Lainey Wilson, winner in the female country artist of the year category, in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio during the People’s Choice Awards.
Joon Lee and Sam Song Li.
Joon Lee and Sam Song Li during the People’s Choice Awards.
Sri Ramesh.

Sri Ramesh during the People’s Choice Awards.

Montana Tucker.

Montana Tucker during the People’s Choice Awards.

Jon Cryer.
Jon Cryer in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio during the People’s Choice Awards.
Fannita Leggett.

Fannita Leggett during the People’s Choice Awards.

Xochitl Gomez.

Xochitl Gomez during the People’s Choice Awards.

Halle Bailey and Tiarra Granberry.
Halle Bailey, nominee for female movie star of the year, with Tiarra Granberry in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio during the People’s Choice Awards.
Kandi Burruss.

Kandi Burruss during the People’s Choice Awards.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins during the People’s Choice Awards.

Rachel Zegler.
Rachel Zegler, winner for action movie star of the year, in the L.A. Times Portrait Studio during the People’s Choice Awards.

Taylor Arthur

Taylor Arthur was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, where she received her associate’s degree in journalism from Los Angeles Pierce College. Arthur joined The Times’ in 2017 and currently works as a photo editor for Daily Calendar, Envelope and The Times’ digital platform.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

