Exclusive photos of Jeremy Renner, America Ferrera, and Tom Hiddleston at the People’s Choice Awards

The people have spoken: Taylor Swift, America Ferrera, Rachel Zegler and the movie “Barbie” are awarded top categories at this years People’s Choice Awards, held Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Scroll through to see moments from your favorite stars as they joined staff photographer Jason Armond in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio throughout the night.
Chris Olsen at the People’s Choice Awards.
Shameik Moore at the People’s Choice Awards.
Drake Milligan during the People’s Choice Awards.
Mayan Lopez during the People’s Choice Awards.
Sri Ramesh during the People’s Choice Awards.
Montana Tucker during the People’s Choice Awards.
Fannita Leggett during the People’s Choice Awards.
Xochitl Gomez during the People’s Choice Awards.
Kandi Burruss during the People’s Choice Awards.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins during the People’s Choice Awards.
More to Read
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.