Comedian Nick Swardson pins rocky Colorado set on drinking, ‘edibles in high altitude’

Stand-up comic Nick Swardson vowed to “make it up” to his Beaver Creek, Colo., audience after he got the hook on Sunday.

Comedian Nick Swardson said he wants a second shot at bringing his comedy to Beaver Creek, after he got the hook for reportedly arguing with some Colorado fans.

The stand-up comic and frequent Adam Sandler collaborator seemingly offered his social media followers an explanation for his behavior and vowed to “make it up.”

“Just casually woke up on TMZ,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude. F— brain diarrhea.”

Advertisement

Swardson’s tweet responded to a TMZ report that he was escorted offstage after beefing with audience members Sunday at Colorado’s Vilar Performing Arts Center. Video shared with the website showed Swardson onstage without a spotlight mentioning late friend Norm MacDonald and cursing at his audience — some of whom demanded a refund. In the video, attendees can be heard discussing their discomfort and later observing that Swardson’s microphone was turned off.

Halfway through the video, a second person appears on the stage and escorts Swardson to the wings, as the crowd boos. A man, who introduces himself as the venue’s director of operations, appears and apologizes to patrons (to some heckling). He also instructs them to contact the box office for refunds.

“We apologize for what you’ve seen tonight,” he said.

Neither representatives for Swardson nor the Vilar Performing Arts Center immediately responded to The Times’ separate requests for additional comment on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether Swardson will reschedule another show in Beaver Creek, but he is scheduled to take the stage at Aspen’s Belly Up on Tuesday. From Thursday to Saturday, he will appear at Comedy Works in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Swardson is set to perform at Cabazon‘s Morongo Casino on May 31, according to his website.