Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

SXSW supports artists boycotting the Austin festival, even as the Texas governor slams them

The interior of a convention center decorated with vibrant banners. Dozens of attendees stand around and use an escalator
South by Southwest, which began last week at the Austin Convention Center in Texas, touts the Army among its sponsors.
(SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

South by Southwest has voiced support for artists boycotting its festivities and events in Austin, Texas, after they were criticized by that state’s governor, Greg Abbott, on social media.

The annual entertainment and technology festival said in a missive Tuesday that it “does not agree with Governor Abbott” and his take on the numerous artists who decried the festival’s Army sponsorship.

“We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW and it has long been our legacy,” the Instagram statement said. “We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: Protester demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the blockade of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine in Oscar Rally and March in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

1,000 Gaza protesters rally in Hollywood ahead of Oscars, blocking traffic

Hundreds of protesters converged on Hollywood ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre to call for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

March 10, 2024

SXSW kicked off last week at the Austin Convention Center and is set to run until Saturday. However, in recent days, several musicians have dropped out of their scheduled appearances, boycotting the festival for its sponsorship deal with the Army, and the military’s support for Israel amid its war against Hamas in Gaza that stemmed from the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Singer Rachel Chinouriri announced her plans to pull out of SXSW in an Instagram post Tuesday. She expressed disappointment with the Army being a festival “super sponsor,” noting that she was horrified to learn about military-inspired wellness events at SXSW.

Chinouriri, who said she is a daughter of soldiers, added that her decision to quit her SXSW gig was “extremely easy,” and she shared her sympathies for victims of war. She also expressed concern for the “many independent artists” who will continue to play at SXSW, which has long served as an incubator for upcoming talent across industries.

She continued: “This has been an enormous oversight by SXSW and hopefully a huge learning experience to be more considerate about this in the future.”

Advertisement
Members of the Israeli security forces secure an area near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Sderot on October 8, 2023. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas on October 8, as the conflict's death toll surged to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

How the U.S. has fueled Israel’s decades-long war on Palestinians

This is the last colonial war in the modern age, fought to establish the hegemony and the absolute rights of one people over the other.

Dec. 2, 2023

Similarly, Irish hip-hop group Kneecap announced Sunday that it would not play its shows at SXSW. In an X (formerly Twitter) statement — sporting the colors of the Palestinian flag — Kneecap said the decision was “done in solidarity with the people of Palestine” and to highlight the festival’s “deep links” to weapons companies and the military. The “Sick in the Head” trio also slammed SXSW for platforming weapons manufacturers RTX, Collins Aerospace and BAE Systems.

Pulling out of SXSW will take a financial toll, but Kneecap said that “it isn’t an iota of hardship when compared with the unimaginable suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza.”

Israel launched its airstrikes and a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostages. The death toll in Gaza has since passed 30,000, according to the Associated Press which cites Gaza health officials.

Additional musicians who have pulled out of the festival include Sprints, Scowl, Lambrini Girls, Okay Shalom and Squirrel Flower, the BBC reported.

In response to a report of the artists quitting their SXSW appearances and denouncing the Army, Abbott tweeted Tuesday: “Bye. Don’t come back.”

Boygenius, with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards

Awards

Those red buttons people are wearing on red carpets are a call for a cease-fire in Gaza

The buttons have been distributed by the group Artists4Ceasefire, which, per its website, calls for the end of the Gaza bombing and the safe release of hostages.

March 10, 2024

In a post touting his state’s military presence, Abbott wrote, “We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

SXSW, in addition to condemning the Texas governor, acknowledged the “unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes and the increasing spread of violent conflict across the globe.” The statement also called for unity.

The festival’s message explained its Army sponsorship, noting that the “defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today.” It added that Collins Aerospace‘s sponsored events seek to highlight and raise funds for entrepreneurs creating “potentially game-changing work.”

The SXSW statement ended: “We have and will continued to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against justice.”

“We’re proud to be a sponsor of SXSW, and to have the opportunity to showcase America’s Army,” a spokesperson for the Army said in a statement shared with multiple outlets.

Times staff writer Ashley Ahn contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement