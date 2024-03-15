Cara Delevingne’s Studio City home engulfed by massive fire: ‘Cherish what you have’

L.A. firefighters spent more than two hours Friday morning extinguishing a large fire at the Studio City home of model-actor Cara Delevingne.

The Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a greater alarm structure fire in Studio City on Friday morning at a hillside home belonging to actor-model Cara Delevingne.

“My heart is broken today ... I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” Delevingne wrote Friday on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of two fluffy cats, as well as footage from the emergency response scene.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star added.

The fire at the two-story home near Fryman Canyon Park burned for nearly three hours early Friday morning, and took 94 firefighters more than two hours to put out, according to LAFD. The blaze, reported just before 4 a.m. at the 3000 block of North Oakdell Lane, collapsed a roof and was extinguished by 6:13 a.m.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital in fair condition and an occupant of the home sustained minor smoke inhalation, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Representatives for Delevingne, 31, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday. TMZ, which obtained footage of the smoking structure, reported that the model was not at the $7-million home at the time. The star is currently in her native England, where she’s playing Sally Bowles in the West End production of “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theatre all week.

Fire authorities reported substantial damage and heavy fire in the rear of the home. The flames consumed one room there and developed into a deep-seated attic fire.

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” LAFD said. “The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior. Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters 2 hours and 16 minutes to access, confine and extinguish the flames. “

Flames and smoke rising from the hillside residence could be seen from nearby freeways, NBC 4 reported.

The “American Horror Story” star showcased her Hollywood Hills abode in Architectural Digest in 2021 and described it as her personal Playboy Mansion inspired by the Mad Hatter’s tea party. The home was originally built in 1941 for the Von der Ahe family, which founded the Vons supermarket chain, and was owned by her “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto before Delevingne bought and renovated it.

Delevingne and her sister Poppy Delevingne worked with architect Nicolò Bini — whom the Burberry model referred to as the Mad Hatter to her Alice in Wonderland — to deck out the colorful space before briefly listing it in 2021. They added quirky designs and embellishments throughout, including a game room, screening room, vintage bar inspired by “Gilligan’s Island,” Gucci wallpaper, custom lounge with carpeted walls and a creative area that Delevingne described as “a vagina tunnel.”