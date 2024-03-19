Kate’s portrait of queen and great-grandkids was ‘digitally enhanced,’ Getty Images says

Getty Images announced Monday that another photo posted by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was manipulated, and the photo agency will be “undertaking a review of handout images.”

Catherine’s amateur photographer skills are being further scrutinized in the wake of her Mother’s Day portrait debacle. Now, another photo she shot is being called into question and it’s apparently prompting Getty Images to review its handout photo policy.

On Monday, Getty Images released a statement saying that a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and 10 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren — said to be shot by the Princess of Wales — was “digitally enhanced.”

The image, posted in April 2023 on the Wales’ joint Instagram account on what would have been Elizabeth’s 97th birthday, featured the late queen seated on a sofa and flanked by her heirs. The photo was said to have been taken at her Balmoral estate in Scotland in the summer of 2022.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” a spokesperson for the agency told the Telegraph.

The Telegraph also noted “several inconsistencies” within the image, including a mismatched pattern on a portion of the queen’s skirt, issues with one girl’s hair and five others.

In a separate statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the photo agency said: “Getty Images is undertaking a review of handout images and in accordance with its editorial policy is placing an editor’s note on images where the source has suggested they could be digitally enhanced.”

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The Getty Images statement is the latest development in pop culture’s so-called “Kate-Gate” and “The Case of the ‘Disappearing’ Princess.” Speculation about the 42-year-old royal’s health and whereabouts has mounted since Kensington Palace announced in mid-January that Catherine underwent a planned abdominal surgery and would not return to royal duties until after Easter. Coupled with the announcement of King Charles III’s prostate procedure and unprecedented cancer disclosure, the internet has been rife with rumors.

Instead of transparent updates about her health, calls for proof of life, conspiracy theories and wild conjecture have enveloped the princess, her husband, Prince William, and the British royal family.

A flashpoint came last week with the revelation that the palace had shared an amateurishly edited photo of Catherine and her three children to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K. That prompted at least five international photo and news agencies, including Getty Images and the Associated Press, to issue retractions and “kill” notices on the doctored image. (Instagram, where the Waleses originally posted the photo and where it remains, also slapped an “altered photo” disclaimer on the March 10 post, and X, formerly Twitter, followed suit.)

The palace ultimately issued an apology attributed to “C” for the “confusion” the image caused, but royal watchers weren’t buying that either. Instead of quieting gossip swirling around the princess, the royal blunder further contributed to wild theories about her well-being and cast more doubt on the reliability of the palace as a source and the existence of the monarchy as a whole.

On Saturday, Catherine was spotted in public for the first time since December, taking a casual shopping trip about a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home, the Sun reported. Absent photo and video, the sighting was immediately called into question too — as was the footage of her jaunt when it eventually arrived on Monday.