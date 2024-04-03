Advertisement
Nick Cannon’s son is diagnosed with autism: ‘Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D’

Nick Cannon wears a patterned jacket, glasses and a red sweatband
“The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon just revealed that one of his sons, Zillion, has autism spectrum disorder.
(Christopher Smith/ Invision / Associated Press)
By Cerys Davies
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa just revealed that Zillion, their 2-year-old son, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters!” the parents wrote on Instagram on World Autism Awareness Day, which was Tuesday.

“We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!”

California

The post’s accompanying video depicts the host of “The Masked Singer” dressed up as the Easter bunny playing with Zillion, his twin, Zion, and their younger sister, Beautiful. As they run around hunting for eggs and opening Easter baskets, the family poses for photos and celebrates the spring holiday.

De La Rosa, an internet personality and former radio host, shares three children with Cannon, who has 12 offspring total. The mothers of his other children include Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Bri Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

Autism Awareness Month takes place every April. It helps spread awareness of the disorder and uplift the neurodivergent community. Autism, as defined by Autism Speaks, “refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with the disorder, and it is four times more common in boys than in girls.

“On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding,” the pair ended their post. “Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

