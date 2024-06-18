Ian McKellen ‘looking forward to returning to work’ after falling off London stage

Veteran actor Ian McKellen is looking forward to a “complete and speedy” recovery, as well as a return to work, after falling offstage during a Monday performance of “Player Kings” in London.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” the 85-year-old film, TV and theater star said Tuesday in a statement to The Times.

“Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service,” McKellen said through his publicist, Clair Dobbs. “To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

Advertisement

I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 18, 2024

The iconic “Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men” actor’s publicist did not detail his injuries nor say how much time he would take off to recover..

McKellen fell Monday after losing his footing during a battle scene with two other actors at the Noël Coward Theatre. The Oscar-nominated “Gods and Monsters” actor was taken to a hospital after the accident, the theater said Monday, adding that he would make a “full recovery” and that he was in “good spirits.”

McKellen, who portrays John Falstaff in the adaption of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part 1” and “Henry IV, Part 2,” reportedly cried out after toppling from the front of the stage. The lights came up in the theater and the actor was assisted by staff, an attendee told BBC News.

Movies Ian McKellen reflects on an unconventional career laid bare in the documentary ‘Playing the Part’ The life and work of Ian McKellen are at the heart of Joe Stephenson’s documentary “McKellen: Playing the Part,” which follows the 79-year-old British actor from his early years.

The Monday evening performance was canceled, as well as shows set for Tuesday and Wednesday so that McKellen could rest. The theater said it will resume performances Thursday.

“We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready,” the theater said Tuesday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “We will keep audiences updated regarding remaining performances this week.”

Advertisement

The British actor — a six-time Olivier Award winner — is starring in Robert Icke’s “Player Kings” alongside Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”) and Richard Coyle (“Ink” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”).