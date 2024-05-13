Prince William makes a surprise BAFTA TV Awards appearance after recent return to public duties

At the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend, William, Prince of Wales, praised TV presenter Floella Benjamin, a baroness, for her philanthropy.

The prince praised Benjamin for her philanthropy, which “supported a great number of charitable organizations [and] tirelessly campaigned for social justice,” according to U.K. outlet the Express.

The baroness, who w as a presenter on British children’s shows such as “Play School,” “Play Away,” “Jamboree” and “Fast Forward,” was receiving the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, a lifetime achievement award for dedication to the arts.

Appearing in a prerecorded video posted by Hello!, Prince William commended her for her “groundbreaking work with children and young people” as well as her “long-standing commitment” to television broadcasting.

“You remind us of the power of empathy, compassion and action to effect positive change, and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you,” the prince said. “I’m thrilled that you are receiving the BAFTA Fellowship this evening, and I send my heartfelt congratulations.”

Benjamin was overwhelmed by the praise. “I’ve just been floating ever since,” she told U.K. news service PA Media. “I just can’t believe this wonderful accolade is happening to me.”

William also praised Benjamin for her lifelong commitment to philanthropy: The baroness is vice president of Action for Children and Barnardo’s, both of which work with vulnerable children in the U.K. She’s also a member of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children‘s Hall of Fame.

“Beyond the screen arts, Baroness Benjamin has steadfastly advocated for children’s education and welfare, supported a great number of charitable organizations, tirelessly campaigned for social justice — and as a member of the Windrush generation (of immigrants from British colonies) — she has given voice to those who faced discrimination upon arrival in the U.K.,” the prince said.

William appeared without his wife, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in late April after taking time off to help care for her.