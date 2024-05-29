‘Yellowstone’s’ Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry in Texas; family longhorn makes appearance

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham’s wedding was “a fairy tale.” The dress code was “cowboy black tie.”

Cowbells mixed with wedding bells this week when “Yellowstone” costars and on-screen love interests Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison tied the knot at Harrison’s family home in Dallas.

The multiday, multivenue ceremony, where formal wear meant “cowboy black tie,” included a live band, extravagant floral arrangements, plenty of cowboy hats and the family’s longhorn.

“I knew I wanted Western,” Harrison told Vogue, “but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette.”

Advertisement

The bride wore three gowns: an off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav with delicate beading and floral appliques for the ceremony, a shimmering strapless Netta BenShabu dress with a sweetheart neckline and matching gloves for the reception, and finally a fringed minidress for the after-party, also designed by Netta BenShabu.

The ceremony was “like something out of a fairy tale,” according to Harrison.

“There was a palpable sense of love and energy in the air, a kind of magic that’s hard to describe,” she said.

The couple first met on the set of “Yellowstone,” where Bingham plays ranch hand and singing cowboy Walker and Harrison portrays barrel racer Laramie, and the two characters fall for each other on Dutton Ranch.

Bingham spoke to The Times in 2022 about his roundabout road to acting.

In the years before the singer-songwriter won an Oscar for co-writing “The Weary Kind,” the signature song for the 2009 Jeff Bridges movie “Crazy Heart,” he grew up in New Mexico, ranching and working in oil fields. But Bingham realized he could have a future as a performer.

“Most of the time, I had to have some kind of day job, doing hard labor, construction or digging holes,” he says. “I could go to a little bar and make about the same amount of money in a couple hours as I did digging holes all day. That’s when I realized ... if I could make 100 bucks a night playing in bars with my guitar, it’s a hell a lot better than digging holes.”

Advertisement

Harrison, meanwhile, studied European cinema in Copenhagen beginning at age 15, according to IMDb.com. But the actor had deep roots in Texas.

And, as Vogue relates, it took a little prodding for the pair to realize how much they had in common — a job undertaken by Harrison’s mother.

“She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break,” Harrison explained. “I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common — so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

They finally revealed their relationship in 2023 and were engaged within a year

Their wedding weekend was “perfect,” Harrison told Vogue. “Honestly, we couldn’t have imagined it any better.”