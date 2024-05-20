Jerry Seinfeld is interrupted onstage by pro-Palestinian protesters — again

Jerry Seinfeld has come under fire for his support of Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Jerry Seinfeld’s week of difficult appearances continues, this time in Virginia.

As soon as Seinfeld took the stage for a stand-up comedy set at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on Saturday night, a man in the audience jumped up and yelled, “Free Gaza,” TMZ reported. The audience immediately began booing the heckler and chanting “Jerry! Jerry!” as another bystander wrestled the protester into a headlock.

Security escorted the man out of the building, but the show was interrupted by other protesters eight times throughout its 90-minute run.

This isn’t the first time the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” host has been interrupted lately — his commencement speech at Duke University was subject to walkouts and chanting by pro-Palestinian students.

The controversy around Seinfeld’s views stems from his vocal support of Israel — which he visited following the Oct. 7 attacks — and his wife’s $5,000 donation to a GoFundMe for pro-Israel counterprotesters at UCLA after a late April protest turned violent.

Seinfeld didn’t seem bothered by the interruptions, telling the crowd not to boo the man because he had a right to protest.

“This is exciting. I like this,” the comic said as the original protester was escorted out of the venue. “I like a little Jew hate to spice up the show.”