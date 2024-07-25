Billy Ray Cyrus doubles down on anger at Firerose after audio of heated argument leaks

Singers Firerose, left, and Billy Ray Cyrus are facing off in a contentious divorce involving allegations of fraud and abuse.

It seems Billy Ray Cyrus has a lot to say about estranged wife Firerose — and even more after an audio recording of his foul-mouthed tirade leaked online.

Cyrus, the father of “Flowers” pop star Miley Cyrus, voiced more animosity against his Australian bride (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges), writing that he “was at my wit’s end” during their marriage . The singers married in October but in recent months have been embroiled in a contentious divorce, waging allegations of abuse and fraud against each other.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published a two-minute audio clip of what seems to be a heated argument between Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 36. In the snippet, Cyrus can be heard cursing out Firerose, dubbing her an “idiot” and a “selfish f— b—.” Firerose can be heard asking him to cool his tone and saying that she wants him to be happy.

Advertisement

In the audio, Cyrus also seemingly speaks to himself in third person and refers to his two children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus — Miley and Noah Cyrus — and the two children she shares with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson. He mentions Noah, Brandi and Trace by name, but leaves Miley unnamed before seemingly calling her a derogatory term.

The expletive-laden audio — in which Cyrus mentions his estranged wife’s health issues and surgery — surfaced more than a month after Firerose accused Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.” In a since-expired Instagram story statement, Cyrus responded to reports of the clip and doubled down on his criticism of Firerose.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud,” he wrote, according to People. “I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents last name.”

Advertisement

He continued by bringing up his estranged wife’s alleged criminal history and saying that “everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie.” The country music singer accused Firerose of “trying of take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

He ended his statement: “See you in court.”

A legal representative for Firerose did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Cyrus filed for an annulment in May, raising fraud allegations against Firerose. A month later, he requested a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife — whom he first met years ago near the set of the Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” — alleging she had racked up more than $96,000 in purchases on his personal and business credit cards.

Advertisement

Shortly after, Firerose fired back with a counter complaint detailing abuse allegations. Additionally, she alleged that she was subjected to her husband’s “persistent drug use,” which would allegedly render him “unpredictable and volatile towards” her. She accused him of retaliation and sabotaging her music career.

Like Cyrus, Firerose also hasn’t shied away from social media amid the divorce drama. Earlier this month, the “After the Storm” singer announced she had earned her U.S. citizenship.

“This amazing country’s been my home for 17 years,” she captioned an Instagram video. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to become a US Citizen!”