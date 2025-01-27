Billy Ray Cyrus says he’s praying ‘for my family’ after son’s ardent — and angry — posts

Billy Ray Cyrus says he’s also praying for “the brokenhearted and their pain,” in addition to his family.

Billy Ray Cyrus called for the “start of healing for us all,” amid personal tensions that seemed to spill over on social media last week.

The 63-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” musician on Sunday penned a message of gratitude for “the California Rain” soaking the fire-ravaged state and said he was “praying for the brokenhearted and their pain.” Also on Cyrus’ mind: his family.

“Praying for my family,” he captioned a YouTube snippet of his “Somebody Said a Prayer” music video. “For my children ... sons and daughters ... and their mother.”

Though Cyrus did not reveal what exactly prompted him to pray for his loved ones, it’s worth noting he released his video less than a week after 35-year-old son Trace Cyrus, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, penned an emotional letter on Wednesday urging his father to get help. Trace Cyrus, whose siblings include pop singers Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, addressed their father: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

His letter added: “We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.”

The younger Cyrus shared his letter after Billy Ray Cyrus delivered a shaky performance for President Trump’s Liberty Ball. The public plea quickly gained traction last week and on Thursday prompted Billy Ray Cyrus’ most recent ex-wife, Firerose, to speak on her own experiences.

She told Page Six that “it’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light.” Firerose and Cyrus ended their marriage in August 2024 after less than a year and after trading allegations of fraud and abuse.

Elsewhere on social media, Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly brushed off his son’s concerns, looking back at his Inauguration Day appearance and announcing new music. Most recently on Instagram, he shared a letter he received from Johnny Cash and promoted music from his former supergroup, Brother Clyde.

Trace Cyrus, on the other hand, doubled down on his efforts to reach his father.

On Saturday, he wrote another statement to Billy Ray Cyrus, noting he “could have been extremely honest about a lot more” but decided to spare followers the details. He also accused his father of threatening to take legal action over last week’s letter. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” Trace Cyrus said. “I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man.”

He added: “Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

A representative for Billy Ray Cyrus did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

On Sunday, Cyrus concluded his YouTube caption: “‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen.”