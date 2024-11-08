Gustavo Dudamel, L.A. Phil and Gabriela Ortiz earn Grammy nominations for ‘Revolución Diamantina’

Recordings by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic nabbed six 2025 Grammy nominations Friday, with Dudamel and the orchestra picking one up for orchestral performance for their work on composer Gabriela Ortiz’s “Revolución Diamantina.”

That first full-length album of orchestral works by Ortiz racked up several nods, including one for contemporary classical composition, an award given to the composer. Other nominations for the L.A. Phil recording of Ortiz’s work were for engineered classical album, classical producer of the year (Dmitriy Lipay) and classical compendium.

Composer John Adams’ opera “Girls of the Golden West,” performed by the L.A. Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, picked up nominations for opera recording and engineered classical album; it also was cited as part of Lipay’s nomination for classical producer of the year.

In the orchestral performance category, Dudamel and the L.A. Phil are up against Marin Alsop and ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra for Adams’ “City Noir,” which was commissioned by the L.A. Phil for Dudamel’s first gala. Others in the category include conductor JoAnn Falletta, who made her name as music director of the Long Beach Symphony, nominated with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; the L.A. Phil’s former principal guest conductor, Susanna Mälkki, nominated for conducting the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; and Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony.

In the classical instrumental solo category, the L.A. ensemble Wild Up’s recording of “Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc” earned nominations for soloist Seth Parker Woods and conductor Christopher Rountree.

Dudamel, who will leave for the New York Philharmonic in 2026, already has five Grammy Awards after winning one last year with the orchestra for a performance of “Adès: Dante.”

A triumph for Dudamel at the 67th Grammy Awards would give him a sixth win from seven nominations. Other wins include choral performance for “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’” at the 64th Grammys and orchestral performance for “Ives: Complete Symphonies” at the 63rd Grammys. He won his first statuette at the 54th Grammy Awards for orchestral performance for “Brahms: Symphony No. 4.”

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. It will air live on CBS and Paramount+.