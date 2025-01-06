Aubrey Plaza says husband’s death was an ‘unimaginable tragedy’

Aubrey Plaza speaks out on the death of husband Jeff Baena.

Actor Aubrey Plaza broke her silence Monday on the recent death of her husband, Jeff Baena, saying it was an “unimaginable tragedy” and asking for privacy.

Baena, an independent filmmaker, died Friday at his Los Feliz residence, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which determined the cause of death to be suicide. He was 47.

Jeff Baena, in 2022, died last week. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” Plaza and the Baena and Stern families said in a statement shared with The Times. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena’s death prompted Plaza to step aside from her duties presenting the 82nd Golden Globes in Los Angels on Sunday evening.

Baena directed Plaza in his 2017 dark comedy film “The Little Hours” and co-wrote David O. Russell’s 2004 comedy movie “I Heart Huckabees.” The pair began dating in 2001 and were married in May 2021.

Baena is survived by his mother, Barbara Stern; father Scott Baena; stepfather Roger Stern; stepmother Michele Baena; brother Brad Baena; stepsister Bianca Gabay; and stepbrother Jed Fluxman.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.