Jeff Baena, indie filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47

Jeff Baena, an independent filmmaker who directed wife Aubrey Plaza in “The Little Hours” and co-wrote David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees,” has died at 47.

Baena died Jan. 3 at his residence, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s office. The cause of death is deferred.

Born June 29, 1977, Baena attended NYU film school and last directed 2022’s “Spin Me Round” starring Alison Brie.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

