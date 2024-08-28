Advertisement
Television

Aubrey Plaza never watched ‘The White Lotus’ because she forgot her Max password

Aubrey Plaza sits in navy pinstripe blouse and jeans at the Hotel Covell in East Hollywood in 2020.
Aubrey Plaza was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Stars, they’re just like us (sort of).

In a Tuesday interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aubrey Plaza shared her all-too-relatable experience of forgetting the password to her Max account. Not quite so universal, though, was the consequence of that memory lapse: She’s never seen her own Emmy-nominated performance. (Yes, this explanation — like a lot of great TV shows and movies — requires suspension of disbelief.)

Plaza, who rose to sitcom stardom on “Parks and Recreation,” garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the quick-witted employment lawyer Harper Spiller in Season 2 of Mike White’s “The White Lotus.” In its sophomore year, the black comedy drama garnered 23 Emmy nominations — including Plaza’s for best supporting actress in a drama — and won in five categories.

But the 40-year-old actor dryly insists she has yet to find success streaming the season herself.

“To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally,” Plaza said. “I couldn’t figure out the password, and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

“I’d love a DVD,” she deadpanned, “but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Last year, Plaza told Vanity Fair about a similar hiccup she’d had while trying to stream Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

“[I] couldn’t figure out how to f— get Hulu+ Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t,” she said, adding that she regularly resorts to purchasing TV shows and movies on iTunes. “My husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

Even if she did iron out the technical difficulties, though, Plaza might still avoid becoming her own audience member.

“Unless I’m producing something,” she said in Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection video series, “I generally don’t watch it.”

But the “Emily the Criminal” lead doesn’t have to see her own shows to feel connected to her characters, including Harper Spiller.

“I found [Harper] very sympathetic. I really relate to her in a lot of ways. Because you know early on that she’s not really from this world of the ultra, ultra rich,” Plaza told The Times in 2022. “She’s our way into that world, in some ways.”

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

