Jiggly Caliente of ‘Drag Race’ fame has right leg amputated after a ‘severe’ infection

Drag queen Jiggly Caliente, a fierce performer who competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will take time away from the spotlight to focus on her health after a portion of her right leg was recently amputated.

The “Pose” actor and “Drag Race Philippines” judge was hospitalized for a “severe” infection and lost “most of her right leg,” a family statement said Thursday on her Instagram page. The notice said the 44-year-old entertainer was “heartbroken” to share the health issue but did not provide additional details about the infection.

Jiggly Caliente (real name Bianca Castro) gained popularity for her time on the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2012. Though she placed eighth, the performer — who came out as trans in 2016 — earned a reputation for her humor and energetic dance moves. She later returned to showcase her drag chops in the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” in 2021.

One of the most popular Filipino “Drag Race” stars, Jiggly Caliente has served as a judge for the spinoff series “Drag Race Philippines” since its premiere in 2022. However, she will leave that seat vacant for Season 4 due her health, her family announced.

She also will not move forward with any public engagements for the foreseeable future, her family said. “Her recovery will be extensive.”

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together,” the statement said, adding that her fans and community are encouraged “to uplift her with messages of hope and love.”

In the comments, Jiggly got just that from fellow “Drag Race” alumni including Bob the Drag Queen, Manila Luzon, Sasha Velour, Jujubee and Raja. “Drag Race Philippines” stars Marina Summers and Eva Le Queen also voiced their support.

“Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real,” Bob the Drag Queen wrote. “A true diva. Heal up sis.”

“We love you so much my sweet jiggles and we are praying with all we’ve got,” “Drag Race” staple Michelle Visage commented.

Broadway star Lea Salonga, “Loot” and “Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and “Drag Race” production house World of Wonder also sent well wishes.