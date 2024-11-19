NBA YoungBoy pleads guilty to role in Utah prescription fraud ring, avoids jail time

NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, dodged jail time after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges tied to his role in a large-scale prescription drug fraud scheme in Utah.

Rap star NBA YoungBoy will not face jail time for his role in a months-long fraud scheme to illegally obtain prescription drugs from several Utah pharmacies.

The 25-year-old rapper (born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) entered a plea deal for which he admitted guilt during a Monday hearing at a Logan County courtroom to several counts of identity fraud, forgery and “unlawful pharmacy conduct.”

In April, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit that named Gaulden as a primary suspect in a scheme from September 2023 to February 2024 that involved posing as a doctor to fill prescriptions for promethazine with codeine — a controlled substance — in pharmacies in cities including Hyrum, Logan and Smithfield. He was arrested April 16 on more than 40 charges including identity fraud, forgery and “procuring or attempting to procure” prescription drugs.

Advertisement

Music NBA YoungBoy orchestrated ‘large scale prescription fraud’ scheme, Utah police say An affidavit filed Thursday by Utah police accused rapper NBA YoungBoy and his associates of identity fraud and forgery in a scheme to obtain prescription medicine.

On Monday, Gaulden (also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again) pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. He entered a “no contest” plea deal to the remaining charges.

While Gaulden will not face prison time in Utah, his four felony charges were reduced to Class A misdemeanors and he was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, according to KTVX-TV.

A legal representative for Gaulden did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

District Judge Spencer D. Walsh agreed to suspend a prison sentence as the Grammy-nominated “Need It” rapper is already expected to serve 27 months in federal prison for related charges in a case stemming out of Weber County, Utah. Following his release, Gaulden will then be placed on five years of federal supervised probation.

Gaulden had been living under house arrest in Weber County for three years. In March 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Gaulden, accusing the musician of possessing an unregistered firearm and “possession of firearms by a convicted felon” in connection to a 2020 case. The rapper’s relocation to Utah came as part of a deal in 2021 in which his lawyers argued that “moving to Utah would keep YoungBoy out of trouble.”

During Monday’s hearing, Walsh said it was clear that Gaulden was a talented young man and that he didn’t want the musician to waste his potential.

Advertisement

“I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life,” Walsh added. “Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.