Three Oscar winners vie for an Emmy. Who will win?

Oh ... and the Emmys are about six weeks away. Have you made your peace with those nominations?

I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter. Welcome to this week’s edition. Thanks for stopping by.

A last lament for limited-series women

I’m still a bit in denial over Emmy voters ignoring Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever for their powerful, empathetic work on the Netflix limited series “Unbelievable,” easily one of the year’s best shows. My colleague Meredith Blake helped me understand their omissions (not snubs, mind you), detailing how the lead actress in a limited series or movie category has become the competitive Emmy race and noting that three of this year’s five nominees are also Oscar winners. (That would be Cate Blanchett, Octavia Spencer and Regina King.)

“The brutally competitive nature of the category is the result of overlapping industry trends,” Meredith writes, “starting with the dramatic revival of the once-moribund miniseries over the last half-decade. In 2011 there weren’t enough eligible miniseries for a stand-alone category at the Emmys. Now the limited series is a magnet for feature-film talent and a venue for the kind of complex stories — often with literary or historical roots — that have become increasingly rare in the tentpole-obsessed world of the movies.”

“It’s a place for us to make movies,” said Margo Martindale, who was nominated for her supporting role as feminist Bella Abzug in “Mrs. America.” “It’s very hard to get a movie done these days.”

That’s not a trend that’s going to reverse anytime soon.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering who will win the race, check out our updated Buzzmeter, where a few Emmy experts (and yours truly, haha) forecast the winners of this year’s key races.

Octavia Spencer in a scene from “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Paul Mescal moves from Emmy nom to Rolling Stones

My beloved “Normal People” didn’t quite get its due from Emmy voters, but sensitive Irish lad Paul Mescal did earn a nomination. He called my colleague, Yvonne Villarreal, telling her that he was “on Cloud 10" and that he had a “lot of endorphins running through his body,” which, if you’ve seen him in the new video for the Rolling Stones’ unreleased “Goats Head Soup"-era song “Scarlet,” you know what that looks like.

“I think that when ‘Normal People’ came out, people weren’t allowed to see people who weren’t in their household, let alone be in close proximity or in an intimate relationship,” Mescal told Yvonne, musing about its popularity. “It represented everything the world was missing and feeling at that point. It reminded us how important intimacy is in our lives, and when it’s taken away from us, it can be really, really hard.”

I’m queuing up an episode of “Normal People” to watch right after I finish writing this.

Paul Mescal, the Emmy-nominated star of “Normal People.” (Hulu)

The case for Catherine O’Hara and ‘Schitt’s Creek’

When “Schitt’s Creek” and its lead actress, Catherine O’Hara, win Emmys next month, plenty of people will be overjoyed — the show’s cast and crew, friends and family ... and Times television critic Robert Lloyd, who has probably written more about the beloved comedy series than any journalist on the planet.

Naturally, Robert has already chimed in on the bounty of Emmy nominations “Schitt’s Creek” pulled in, making the case for its star, Catherine O’Hara, to win and hopping on the phone with Annie Murphy, who nearly quit acting before “Schitt’s Creek” and now finds herself an Emmy nominee.

“Our show is a bit of a late bloomer,” O’Hara told Robert two days before production wrapped on the series finale, “and I’m grateful for that. Who wants to peak early?”

Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy both earned Emmy nominations for “Schitt’s Creek.” (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

